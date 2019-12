50 of the best Netflix movies available now

Struggling to find a film on Netflix to watch right now? You may hear a lot about the high-profile Netflix original TV shows like 13 Reasons Why and The Crown made by the streaming giant, but with so many titles available in the constantly moving movie catalogue it’s sometimes quite difficult to find a film that suits you.





Updated 3rd December 2019

The Irishman

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). Watch on Netflix

The King

Co-written and directed by David Michôd (War Machine), Netflix’s film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V borrows the bard’s characters and plot, but changes the dialogue and other key details. Ladybird’s Timothée Chalamet stars. Watch on Netflix

True Grit

Faithful Coen brothers’ dramatisation of the original Charles Portis novel, in which a 14-year-old girl tracks down her father’s murderer with the help of one “Rooster” Cogburn, a boozy, gnarled, one-eyed lawman with “true grit”. Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin star. Watch on Netflix

Ex_Machina

In the directorial debut of screenwriter Alex Garland (The Beach, 28 Days Later…), computer programmer Domhnall Gleeson goes through the looking-glass when he wins a competition to spend a week residing with the reclusive creator of the world’s top search engine (Oscar Isaac). Gleeson’s purpose once there is to perform a variation of the Turing test on an advanced AI (a strikingly sensitive Alicia Vikander) to determine whether it has consciousness. Things don’t go to plan… Watch on Netflix

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity… Watch on Netflix

Call Me by Your Name

Romantic Tuscany in the summer of 1983 provides the setting for this tale of desire, in which a confidently attractive 24-year-old US intern (Armie Hammer) dares the clever, talented and virgin teenage son (a star-making role for Timothée Chalamet) of his multilingual host family to dive first into uncharted waters for a dalliance. Watch on Netflix

Bridesmaids

With an incredible ensemble comedy cast, Bridesmaids is a heady hilarious romp through western female tribal-bridal culture, starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy. Watch on Netflix

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

12 Years a Slave actor and Oscar winner Chiwetel Ejiofor has adapted William Kamkwamba’s memoir that’s set in a small village in Malawi in 2001 when the 13-year-old William overcame school expulsion and parental mistrust to create a crop-saving wind turbine with the aid of a library book and a bicycle dynamo. A genuinely life-affirming tale. Watch on Netflix

Blade Runner 2049

Thirty-five years after Ridley Scott’s overanalysed sci-fi classic, Blade Runner 2049 proves an artistic and philosophical triumph, an unforgettable vision of a deracinated future from director Denis Villeneuve. Harrison Ford returns as grizzled ex-LAPD cop Rick Deckard, befriended by Ryan Gosling’s more beatific, explicitly android cop “K” during his search for a fabled replicant child. Watch on Netflix