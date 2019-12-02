When is The Grand Tour season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

After signing a contract with Amazon for three seasons of The Grand Tour back in 2015, we were left wondering whether Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond would be returning for a fourth.

Advertisement

We shouldn’t have worried, with the show being renewed in for its fourth outing before series three had even aired.

However, the show will be making some major format changes for season four, with the beloved studio tent now a thing of the past.

Here’s a lowdown on The Grand Tour season four…

Get Amazon and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Amazon and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Grand Tour season 4 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Grand Tour series four will drop on Amazon on Friday December 13th, earlier than expected.

Is there a trailer for The Grand Tour series 4?

Yes – first look footage was released on Friday, November 22nd:

What are the format changes in The Grand Tour season four?

An emotional Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that the current format, featuring a live studio audience in a tented studio, will be scrapped in favour of more road trip “adventure specials”.

“So although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on,” Clarkson said.

Amazon will also be backing solo projects for The Grand Tour presenters, with May immersing himself in Our Man in Japan.

Clarkson previously told the Radio Times he has “no plans” for what he will do beyond The Grand Tour, although the star is already hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire over on ITV.

“I never run out of ideas,” the 59 year old said. “Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he said.

Where is The Grand Tour season four filmed?

Jeremy Clarkson told the audience in the season three finale that he had been working on season four “for some time”.

Clarkson, alongside presenters Richard Hammond and James May, were reported to have started filming in June.

Seamen is the first in the series, with episode two recently wrapping in Madagascar.

In an interview with the Sun, Clarkson confirmed that locations for season four will include Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

The series is set to mimic the four specials we saw the presenters embark on in series three, with executive producer Andy Wilman describing the Mongolia special of The Grand Tour as “the best episode” of the run.

Can I watch The Grand Tour if I don’t have Amazon Prime?

The Grand Tour is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive, meaning you need to be a Prime subscriber to watch.

Advertisement

However, if you don’t already have Amazon Prime Video you can sign up for a free 30 day trial where you can binge on The Grand Tour and more. Click the links below for more details.