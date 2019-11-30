Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, including the genuinely explosive return of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour.

But without hours of searching, you’ll quickly get tired of the constant shouting about ‘Original’ content. So here, in one easy list, is the best of what Amazon Prime has to offer for TV fans.

If you’re just starting out, check out our guide to Amazon Prime, including how it works, how much it costs and what type of thing you can find on the streaming service.

Last updated 29th November 2019

Undone

Rosa Salazar stars in this visually striking animated series about a woman who finds she has a new relationship with time after surviving a near-death experience. From Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix hit Bojack Horseman, Undone received critical acclaim upon its debut and was recently renewed for a second season. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Carnival Row

This big budget series is set in Victorian fantasy world, where human beings live in an uneasy coexistence with mythological creatures. Against this dramatic backdrop, a human detective (Orlando Bloom) and a refugee faerie (Cara Delevingne) embark on a romance as he investigates a string of gruesome murders. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Man in the High Castle

This series plays with the biggest ‘What if?’ question of the 20th century: what if Germany had won the Second World War? It’s a simple premise that belies the devilish complexity of this counterfactual series, based on the novel by Philip K Dick. The fourth and final season is now available to stream. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

This Is Us

This warm comedy drama has taken the US by storm and for good reason: the series tells emotional stories about three siblings and their parents, jumping back and forth in time from their childhood in the 1980s to their adult lives today. The talented cast is led by Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes), Mandy Moore (47 Meters Down) and Sterling K Brown (The People v OJ Simpson). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys

Based on Garth Ennis’s comic of the same name, The Boys takes on a well-worn genre and turns it on its head, as a band of vigilantes goes up against a group of corrupt superheroes. Our sci-fi editor calls it “a viciously fun superhero satire“…. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings

This account of Viking life isn’t always historically accurate, but has nonetheless enthralled viewers with its ancient action and drama. The series adapts the story of Norse legend Ragnar Lothbrok, with Travis Fimmel (Warcraft) in the lead role. The final season begins in December, so there’s no better time to catch up. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The second season of this action-drama recently dropped on Prime Video, continuing the story of CIA agent Jack Ryan (played by John Krasinski) who undertakes dangerous globe-trotting missions. Season two sees him travel to South America to track down an illegal shipment of arms. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Swamp Thing

This new sci-fi horror series is based on the cult-favourite DC Comics character Swamp Thing, a mysterious creature who dwells in the swamplands of Louisiana. The series stars Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) as Dr Abby Arcane, a scientist investigating what she believes to be a deadly virus, but which turns out to be something even more terrifying. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag

This cheeky comedy took critics by storm across its two series, making a global star of its creator and lead actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fleabag tells the story of a young woman living in London and her messy relationships with the people around her, most notably her sister Claire (played by Sian Clifford).

Not content with providing a healthy dose of belly laughs, the series is remarkably poignant at times as well as it approaches difficult topics with sensitivity and sophistication. The series has entirely wrapped up now, with Waller-Bridge saying with certainty that there won’t be any more episodes, making it perfect for a quick binge watch at the weekend. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love

This star-studded series tells a different love story in every episode, each one inspired by the true essays published in the popular New York Times column that shares its title. It’s a charming exploration of the many forms love can take and its format of self-contained half-hour episodes make it easy to watch at your convenience. Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s 8), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) are among the talented ensemble cast. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

New Amsterdam

This hospital drama is inspired by the real experiences of an American medical director, starring Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) in the lead role as a doctor aiming to reform the practices of an ageing institution to ensure the needs of patients are top priority. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Mentalist

Who doesn’t love a good murder mystery? This procedural drama ran from 2008 to 2015, with suave Simon Baker in the lead role as fraudulent medium turned police consultant Patrick Jane. Together with the California Bureau of Investigation, he helps to solve crimes as he hunts down the notorious serial killer known only as Red John. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Walking Dead

Once one of the most popular show on TV, The Walking Dead is now a zombie of its former self as it trots towards its eleventh series (renewed for next year). However, it was once gripping, with Andrew Lincoln leading a fine cast of surivors after a zombie apocalypse. Some soapy turns in its first few seasons made it must watch TV – and you can catch up on season one to eight now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video