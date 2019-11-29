The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Sky’s on-demand streaming service NOW TV is more than just the home to the biggest show of the past ten years, Game of Thrones. It’s our port of call for everything that HBO – the original prestige TV network in the USA – puts out into the world. Big Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Westworld – it all comes through here first.

On top of this, there’s an impressive back catalogue of classic shows, like The Sopranos, Sex and the City and Dexter.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with recent big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Check out the pick of NOW TV’s bunch below.

Sharp Objects

Hollywood star Amy Adams takes the lead role in this intense drama series as a troubled reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate the murder of two young girls. Patricia Clarkson won a Golden Globe for her supporting performance here as Adams’ mother. Watch on NOW TV

Catherine the Great

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part series about Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-ruling female leader and one of the most powerful female monarchs in history. The drama follows Catherine towards the end of her reign and puts the spotlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke. Watch on NOW TV

Watchmen

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s 1980s graphic novel gets a timely, twisted sequel thanks to Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof. The dystopian DC story is best known for its 2009 film adaptation, which launched director Zack Synder’s career in the genre to characteristically polarised reviews – but here, according to our sci-fi editor, “it’s a significant achievement for Lindelof and his team to have made something so original out of a decades-old IP”… Watch on NOW TV

True Detective

All three seasons of HBO’s True Detective are available to stream, each one telling a different dark crime story featuring heavyweight acting talent including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Mahershala Ali and Rachel McAdams. Watch on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Crook star in the new second series of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Game of Thrones meets the most debauched year you ever had at Glastonbury,” it also has plenty of British humour, a nod to our own fascinating history and some terrific dialogue… Watch on NOW TV

Chernobyl

A harrowing, vital re-telling of the 1986 disaster that saw a Ukrainian city destroyed by an incident at a nuclear power plant. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley star. Watch on NOW TV

Succession

Peep Show writer Jesse Armstrong is behind this sublime comedy about the head of a billion-dollar media conglomerate (Brian Cox’s Logan Roy) and his hapless children, who are vying to usurp his position… Watch on NOW TV

Big Little Lies

There’s a chance you might know Sky/HBO’s comedy drama Big Little Lies is based on the dark novel of the same name. And perhaps you’ve already heard it’s about three mothers who soon become embroiled in murder. However, you’ve almost definitely heard that the cast list boasts several Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, among others… Watch on NOW TV

The Affair

Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) star in this drama series about the devastating emotional effects of an extramarital relationship. The Affair has picked up several awards over its five-season run, including the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. Watch on NOW TV

The Sopranos

The greatest show of all-time is back on NOW TV. Get back in touch with animal-loving sociopath Tony Soprano and his mobster pals… Watch on NOW TV

Most Expensivest

The best part of this hilarious series, which sees rapper 2 Chainz touring the United States and trying out the most expensive products and services in the world, is how shockingly frugal the host is. For a man who earns a living by buffing up his baller lifestyle over a beat, he often scoffs at the absurd price of gold-flaked doughnuts or THC-infused mac & cheese just as we would. Watch on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Long before the money moved from film to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe in the water with this mystery series that would go on to become one of the biggest cult hits of the 1990s. Watch on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: the Return

..And in 2017, David Lynch brought his surrealist drama back from the dead after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s just as brilliant and bonkers as we could have hoped. Watch on NOW TV

Save Me

There’s more to this thriller than meets the eye. Writer/star Lennie James plays the estranged father of a teenage girl who, out of the blue, is accused of her abduction. That proves to be a way into an ensemble piece that includes the impeccable Suranne Jones as the girl’s mum. Watch on NOW TV

Legion

This loose X-Men spin-off revolves around David (Dan Stevens), a man (read: mutant) whose struggle with powerful psychic abilities has been misdiagnosed throughout his life as a form of schizophrenia – and it’s rife with hallucinations, metaphors, visits to the astral plane and characters that take multiple forms. It’s bonkers – in the very best way possible. Watch on NOW TV

Tin Star

Sky Atlantic felt so confident about this dark drama series that they renewed it for a second season before the first episode had premiered. Tim Roth stars as conflicted police officer Jim Worth in an oil-dominated small town on the border of the Canadian Rockies. Watch on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously fun, sleek, witty story of attack and defence between the preposterously powerful US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Glossy and soapy, it encapsulates everything we love to hate about the super-wealthy. Seasons 1-4 are available. Watch on NOW TV

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) leads a rather disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals that have slipped through the cracks of the justice system. Watch on NOW TV

Nurse Jackie

The Sopranos’ star Edie Falco returns to her anti-hero roots as a drug-addicted ER nurse. Watch on NOW TV

The Tunnel

Clémence Poésie stars in this Anglo-French cop remake of Scandi hit The Bridge set in Calais and Folkestone. Watch on NOW TV

The Young Pope

Jude Law stars as newly elected, tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in this visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. Watch on NOW TV