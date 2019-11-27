Netflix November 2019 new releases – new movies, TV shows and originals

Just over two years after she was first announced as Claire Foy’s successor, Olivia Colman will make her debut as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season three. And she’s in good company on Netflix this month.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are also making their Netflix debuts in Martin Scorsese’s hotly anticipated gangster epic The Irishman.

As are Timothée Chalamet, who can be seen in Shakespeare adaptation The King, Kerry Washington (American Son), and Dolly Parton, whose music is being adapted into an anthology series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, released Friday 22nd November.

We’ve also got the first wave of Christmas offerings to look forward to, including animated film Klaus and two cheesy-looking rom-coms Let It Snow and The Knight before Christmas.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this November.

Friday 1st November

American Son Drama based on an acclaimed Broadway play, in which Kerry Washington stars as the mother of a missing teen attempting to put the pieces together. Watch on Netflix

Atypical season 3 The comedy drama about an autistic teenager returns. Watch on Netflix

Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star as two renegade cops. Watch on Netflix

Enter the Dragon Bruce Lee’s magnum opus. Watch on Netflix

Fire in Paradise Documentary about the 2018 California wildfire. Watch on Netflix

Hache Spanish gangster drama series abut a prostitute who climbs to the top of the mob in Barcelona. Watch on Netflix

Holiday in the Wild A divorcée (Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis) embarks on a safari in Zambia and rediscovers herself while working at a local elephant sanctuary. Watch on Netflix

The King Timothée Chalamet stars as reluctant sovereign Henry V. Watch on Netflix

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! The Fab Five head to Asia for a four-part special. Watch on Netflix

Reservoir Dogs Quentin Tarantino’s directorial debut sees Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Steve Buscemi star as a group of criminals who end up holed up in a warehouse following a botched robbery. Watch on Netflix

Wedding Crashers Vince Vaughan and Owen Wilson star as two single men who decide to show up at strangers’ weddings to hit on women. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 3rd November

A Bad Moms Christmas Terrible mothers and OK jokes feature in this so-so sequel. Watch on Netflix

Monday 4th November

The Devil Next Door The story of John Demjanjuk, a Cleveland grandfather is brought to trial in Israel, accused of being the infamous Nazi death camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 5th November

Colette Biopic about the titular French novelist, played by Keira Knightley. Watch on Netflix

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby The beloved talk show host shares his first stand-up special. Watch on Netflix

Friday 8th November

Green Eggs and Ham Animated Dr Seuss series. Watch on Netflix

Let It Snow Kiernan Shipka and Shameik Moore lead this teen Christmas comedy set during a snowstorm in a small town on Christmas Eve. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 10th November

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Vol 5 The topical comedy show returns. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 12th November

Jeff Garlin: Our Man Out in Chicago Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm sidekick launches a Netflix stand-up special. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 13th November

Maradona in Mexico Docuseries about the football legend’s time in Culiacan, at the Dorados. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 14th November

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle A modern update of the Robin Williams classic, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Watch on Netflix

Friday 15th November

Earthquake Bird A young woman is missing in Tokyo. The prime suspect in the disappearance is her friend, Lucy (Alicia Vikander), a quiet translator who has lived in Japan for five years. Watch on Netflix

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry Reality series in which Charli XCX handpicks four women to form an alt-pop band. Watch on Netflix

Klaus A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons. Watch on Netflix

20 Feet from Stardom Morgan Neville’s Oscar-winning documentary shines a spotlight on the people who are responsible for some of the best bits of our favourite songs: the backing singers… Watch on Netflix



Sunday 17th November

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 19th November

Iliza: Unveiled US comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s fifth Netflix comedy special. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 20th November

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator Documentary about the Bikram hot yoga founder Bikram Choudury, who was accused of sexually abusing his followers. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 21st November

The Knight before Christmas Following last year’s The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix in this equally absurd holiday romance involving a time-travelling medieval knight. Watch on Netflix

Mortel French teen series about three misfits who find themselves bound together by a supernatural force. Watch on Netflix

Friday 22nd November

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings An anthology series based on the country legend’s songs, featuring new and classic music. Watch on Netflix

Nailed It! Holiday! season 2 The ludicrous baking show returns for another Christmas special. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 26th November

Mike Birbiglia: the New One The regular This American Life contributor brings his award-winning Broadway show to Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 27th November

The Irishman A slow-burning gangster epic from Martin Scorsese, featuring three excellent performances from masters of the genre Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci

Thursday 28th November

Holiday Rush Cheesy Christmas fodder about a single dad who loses his job right before Christmas as his four entitled kids share their wish lists

Merry Happy Whatever Christmas-centric dark comedy anthology, starring Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tisdale

Friday 29th November

Atlantics A Senegalese Oscar contender from film-maker Mati Diop

I Lost My Body Acclaimed French animation about a man whose severed hand goes on a mission to find its body again

The Movies That Made Us Documentary series chronicling the production and cultural influence of classics like Dirty Dancing, Die Hard and Home Alone

Sugar Rush Christmas A special festive edition of the cooking show

Saturday 30th November

All the Money in the World The movie about the Getty kidnapping that formerly starred Kevin Spacey, until Christopher Plummer was digitally inserted at the last minute