When is Fast and Furious: Spy Racers on Netflix? Does it link to the films?

It seems Hobbs and Shaw wasn’t enough spin-off action for one year, as Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is set to hit Netflix this December. Here’s everything you need to know about the animated series based on the billion-dollar franchise.

When is Fast and Furious: Spy Racers on Netflix?

The spin-off speeds into streaming on 26th December 2019 on Netflix.

What is Fast and Furious: Spy Racers about?

Tony Torretto is recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league. Together with a group of teenage spies, tech geniuses and racers, Tony must take down the criminal organisation that controls the league – SH1FT3R.

As the film series has moved towards spy territory and can look pretty cartoony itself sometimes, this animated spin-off seems to be a natural continuation of the franchise.

Will Fast and Furious: Spy Racers connect to the films?

Keeping the Fast franchise as a family affair, lead character Tony will be the younger cousin of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. Diesel also produces, along with series screenwriter Chris Morgan.

Otherwise, this will be a largely standalone tv show.

Who is in the cast for Fast and Furious: Spy Racers?

Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey stars as lead character Tony Toretto, with American Vandal’s Camille Ramsey as underground racer Layla Gray. Luke Youngblood (The Story of Tracy Beaker) plays tech genius Frostee and Charlet Chung is super-spy Echo.

Vin Diesel’s real-life eldest daughter Similce Diesel will also guest-star in the series, playing Frostee’s sister Sissy.

Is there a trailer for Fast and Furious: Spy Racers?