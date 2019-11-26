From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Last updated 26th November 2019

Hereditary

This indie horror flick from newcomer Ari Aster received much attention and acclaim when it premiered last year, telling the story of a woman whose family is plagued by terror and tragedy following the death of her reclusive mother. Fair warning: this film is not for the faint hearted, but fans of genre classics like Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist should find this to be right up their alley. Plus, Toni Collette's performance in the lead is superb.

Dunkirk

Visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal moment of the Second World War, to the big screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles star in this intense action drama which will have you holding your breath on more than one occasion…

Wonder Woman

As one of the most famous super heroes of all time, it's hard to believe how long it took Wonder Woman to get to the big screen. Fortunately, her debut movie didn't disappoint, going big on exciting action sequences and bringing us the adorable pairing of Amazonian goddess Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and US fighter pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

I, Tonya

I, Tonya tells the thrilling true story of American figure skater Tonya Harding, whose incredible talent was overshadowed by her association with an attack on rival athlete Nancy Kerrigan. This biopic recounts the events in a tongue-in-cheek way, poking fun at the conflicting accounts of the people involved, while showcasing superb performances from Margot Robbie and Allison Janney.

Next Goal Wins

This critically acclaimed documentary follows the national football team of American Samoa as they attempt to bounce back from an unprecedented losing streak to qualify for the 2014 Fifa World Cup. The documentary will soon be adapted into a feature film starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, directed by Taika Waititi.

Hot Fuzz

This modern classic from writer-director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) is a hilarious action comedy. The film stars Simon Pegg as a hyper-efficient London police officer who is sent to a small town in the countryside and partnered with a lazy local cop played by Nick Frost. The duo have superb chemistry that pairs beautifully with Wright's energetic and creative style of direction.

The Imitation Game

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum here takes on the important story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the infamous Enigma code during the Second World War.

What We Do in the Shadows

Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) write, direct and star in this horror comedy about a group of vampires living in Wellington, New Zealand, who invite a documentary camera crew into their lives. The film received critical acclaim upon release and spawned a spin-off television series that aired in the UK on BBC2.