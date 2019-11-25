Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Netflix made significant headway in its bid to compete with the major Hollywood film studios last year, with smash hits Bird Box and The Christmas Chronicles, and critical darlings The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Roma. Its romcom revivals, too, like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Set It Up, were wildly popular.

There is no longer any doubt about it: Netflix is now a major force in film.

In 2019, the streaming service is doubling down on this recent success with massive releases like the latest outings from veteran film-makers Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh and directorial debuts from on-screen stars Amy Poehler and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Plus, they’ve got crush-of-the-moment Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson starring in a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, another Noah Centineo romcom, and Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam as US military vets who band together to steal from a South American drug lord…

Check out our guide to all the Netflix Original films still to come in 2019 below.

November

Friday 1st November

Holiday in the Wild A divorcée (Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis) embarks on a safari in Zambia and rediscovers herself while working at a local elephant sanctuary. Watch on Netflix

Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe star in "Holiday in the Wild," a touching new film about a divorcée who embarks on a safari in Zambia where she rediscovers herself while working at a local elephant sanctuary — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/zkXMUfhIgP — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 15, 2019

The King Timothée Chalamet stars as reluctant sovereign Henry V. Watch on Netflix

Friday 8th November

Let It Snow Kiernan Shipka and Shameik Moore lead this teen Christmas comedy set during a snowstorm in a small town on Christmas Eve. Watch on Netflix

Friday 15th November

Earthquake Bird A young woman is missing in Tokyo. The prime suspect in the disappearance is her friend, Lucy (Alicia Vikander), a quiet translator who has lived in Japan for five years. Watch on Netflix

Klaus A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 21st November

The Knight before Christmas Following last year’s The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix in this equally absurd holiday romance involving a time-travelling Medieval knight

Wednesday 27th November

The Irishman Crime drama from Martin Scorsese starring old favourites Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel

Friday 29th November

Atlantics A Senegalese Oscar contender from film-maker Mati Diop

December

Thursday 5th December

A Christmas Prince: the Royal Baby A pregnant Amber must find out who stole a priceless Aldovian artefact before Christmas Eve arrives

Friday 6th December

Marriage Story Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson have their Blue Valentine moment in Noah Baumbach’s latest

Friday 13th December

Six Underground Michael Bay’s latest action flick stars Ryan Reynolds

Friday 20th December

The Two Popes Anthony Hopkins plays Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce plays Pope Francis in this account of “the most dramatic transition of power in the last 2,000 years”