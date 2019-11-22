When is Part 2 of Team Kaylie on Netflix? What is it about? Who’s in it?

If you watch Team Kaylie, you won’t be surprised to discover its creators were involved in the likes of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Bunk’d. The Netflix series is very much in the vein of those Disney Channel and Nickelodeon Golden Age shows.

Part 2 will be landing on Netflix next month, with more wild antics from the Porcupine gang.

When is Part 2 on Netflix?

Team Kaylie Part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from 2nd December, 2019. The streaming giant ordered 20 episodes of the kids show, with 5 episodes airing back in February this year. It’s likely the first season will be split into 4 parts.

What is Team Kaylie about?

Disgraced influencer Kyalie Konrad must rebrand herself after a misunderstanding with the law by leading a middle school wilderness club.

Despite a few hiccups, the reality star gets more than she bargains for when she proves she’s more than just an Insta-worthy face, makes friends and discover who she is beyond a social media personality.

Who is in the Team Kaylie cast?

The Voice contestant Bryana Salaz stars as phone-glued influencer Kaylie, while wilderness group The Porcupines includes Kai Kalhoun, Symera Jackson and Elie Samouhi.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is!