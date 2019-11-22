When is Soundtrack on Netflix? What is it about? Who’s in it?

Excited to give Netflix’s upcoming series Soundtrack a whirl? The romantic musical drama stars Jenna Dewan and promises to bring it on.

It was originally meant to be a Fox pilot, but Netflix swooped in and ordered a full season when it ultimately wasn’t picked up by the network.

Is Soundtrack on Netflix?

All 10 episodes of Soundtrack will be available to watch on Netflix from 18th December, 2019.

What is Soundtrack about?

Soundtrack will follow a diverse group of people in Los Angeles who are connected by love and music.

There isn’t a trailer for the musical drama as of yet and details about the plot have been kept under wraps. Judging by creator Josh Safran’s previous offerings (Gossip Girl, Endless Love, Quantico), it’s safe to expect plenty of good old-fashioned theatrics.

Who is in the cast of Soundtrack?

As well as dancing queen Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance), Soundtrack will feature Alien: Covenant and Blair Witch star Callie Hernandez, House of Cards star Campbell Scott and The Path’s Paul James.