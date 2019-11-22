Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

Advertisement

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all back this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new series to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled drama Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about the key shows coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

Get the latest Netflix TV and movie recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and streaming services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

November

1st November

Atypical season 3 The comedy drama about an autistic teenager returns

The King Timothée Chalamet stars as reluctant sovereign Henry V

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan The Fab Five head to Asia for a four-part special

#QueerEye: We're In Japan, a four episode special, premieres November 1 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/IyBiciwSWN — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 5, 2019

8th November

Green Eggs and Ham Animated Dr Seuss series

15th November

Earthquake Bird A young woman is missing in Tokyo. The prime suspect in the disappearance is her friend, Lucy (Alicia Vikander), a quiet translator who has lived in Japan for five years

Klaus A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons

17th November

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.

22nd November

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings An anthology series based on the country legend’s songs, featuring new and classic music

27th November

The Irishman A slow-burning gangster epic from Martin Scorsese, featuring three excellent performances from masters of the genre Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci

29th November

Atlantics A Senegalese Oscar contender from film-maker Mati Diop

Advertisement

30th November

All the Money in the World The movie about the Getty kidnapping that formerly starred Kevin Spacey, until Christopher Plummer was digitally inserted at the last minute