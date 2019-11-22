Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: When is it on Netflix? What is the series about?

Country music legend Dolly Parton has been the inspiration for a new Netflix anthology series. Eight of her beloved songs will be adapted into dramatic stories in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, which is set to arrive in November.

After her classic tune Coat of Many Colors was adapted into two successful TV movies on the American network NBC – Coat of Many Colors and its sequel, Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love – Netflix snapped up the rights to adapt the songwriter’s lyrics.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music”, said Parton, when the deal was announced. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favourite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new anthology…

When is Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Netflix?

All eight episodes of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings are streaming on Netflix as of Friday 22nd November 2019.

What is Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings about?

The offbeat episodes are all loosely based on different Parton songs. Jolene features Julianne Hough (America’s Got Talent) as a flighty Georgia-based singer. These Old Bones is set in the 1940s, and sees a mountain woman (Kathleen Turner) taken to court when she threatens a lumber company’s business.

J.J. Sneed reaches back even further into history – to the 1880s, where a bored but feisty young woman (The Goldfinch’s Willa Fitzgerald) is seduced by a charismatic outlaw (Colin O’Donoghue).

Other songs adapted for the series are Cracker Jack, Sugar Hill and Down From Dover. The episodes vary in tone and genre – from love stories to Westerns to revenge comedies – unified in their sense of Partonesque Americana.

Is there a trailer?

Yep – watch below!

Who is in the cast of Dolly Parton’s Heartstings?

Each episode will begin with Parton introducing the story – sometimes in song – and discussing its meaning. The 9 to 5 singer will also appear as a character in some episodes.

One episode, called If I Had Wings, brings revered Deadwood actor Gerald McRaney in as the patriarch of a feuding family, while Two Doors Down unspools a chaotic New Year’s Eve wedding weekend, with a cast that includes Oscar-winners Melissa Leo and Ray McKinnon.

Other actors lined up for the series include thirtysomething co-stars Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig, Holly Taylor (The Americans), Sarah Shahi (City on a Hill) and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville).

What is Dolly Parton’s involvement in the series?

As well as featuring the singer in an acting role, Heartstrings will also be scored with Parton’s music. This includes her classic hits, as well as new music recorded specially for the Netflix series.

The 73-year-old Tennessee-born singer has had no shortage of accolades over the course of her career, amassing 25 number-one songs, nine Grammy wins and two Oscar nominations. With Heartstrings, Parton has the chance to bring her special talent to a new medium.