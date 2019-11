From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Last updated 22nd November 2019

Hereditary

This indie horror flick from newcomer Ari Aster received much attention and acclaim when it premiered last year, telling the story of a woman whose family is plagued by terror and tragedy following the death of her reclusive mother. Fair warning: this film is not for the faint hearted, but fans of genre classics like Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist should find this to be right up their alley. Plus, Toni Collette’s performance in the lead is superb. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Dunkirk

Visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal moment of the Second World War, to the big screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles star in this intense action drama which will have you holding your breath on more than one occasion… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Wonder Woman

As one of the most famous super heroes of all time, it’s hard to believe how long it took Wonder Woman to get to the big screen. Fortunately, her debut movie didn’t disappoint, going big on exciting action sequences and bringing us the adorable pairing of Amazonian goddess Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and US fighter pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

I, Tonya

I, Tonya tells the thrilling true story of American figure skater Tonya Harding, whose incredible talent was overshadowed by her association with an attack on rival athlete Nancy Kerrigan. This biopic recounts the events in a tongue-in-cheek way, poking fun at the conflicting accounts of the people involved, while showcasing superb performances from Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Next Goal Wins

This critically acclaimed documentary follows the national football team of American Samoa as they attempt to bounce back from an unprecedented losing streak to qualify for the 2014 Fifa World Cup. The documentary will soon be adapted into a feature film starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, directed by Taika Waititi. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Hot Fuzz

This modern classic from writer-director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) is a hilarious action comedy. The film stars Simon Pegg as a hyper-efficient London police officer who is sent to a small town in the countryside and partnered with a lazy local cop played by Nick Frost. The duo have superb chemistry that pairs beautifully with Wright’s energetic and creative style of direction. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Imitation Game

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum here takes on the important story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the infamous Enigma code during the Second World War. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

What We Do in the Shadows

Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) write, direct and star in this horror comedy about a group of vampires living in Wellington, New Zealand, who invite a documentary camera crew into their lives. The film received critical acclaim upon release and spawned a spin-off television series that aired in the UK on BBC2. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Green Book

Green Book tells the true story of Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a working-class man who takes a job as a chauffeur for classical pianist Dr Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) during his 1962 tour of the Deep South, an area of America that was rife with racism at the time. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

It

This adaptation of Stephen King’s behemoth horror novel terrified audiences and became a global sensation back in 2017. The story follows a group of troubled kids who are stalked by a mysterious entity which takes the form of a dancing clown called Pennywise. Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Jaeden Martell (Midnight Special) and Bill Skarsgård (Hemlock Grove) lead the cast. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester by the Sea

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning form as Lee, a surly janitor living alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his family after his brother suffers a heart attack, Lee returns to his seaside home town to face the secrets of his past. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Big Lebowski

There are, in fact, two Lebowskis: one is Jeff Bridges, who calls himself “the Dude”, an ageing hippy who becomes embroiled in the kidnapping of the other Lebowski’s wife, aided and abetted by tenpin bowling chum John Goodman. What follows is an insane labyrinth of plot and counterplot that encompasses the drug and porn underworlds… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Paddington 2

Everybody’s favourite CGI bear is back for more adventures, this time winding up in prison with Brendan Gleeson after a run-in with a failed actor-turned-thief (played wonderfully by Hugh Grant). It is a joy. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Macbeth (2015)

Shakespeare gets a gritty, grimy makeover in this epic retelling of the infamous tragedy, starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Once upon a Time in America

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years in the criminal underworld in New York City, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong friends whose partnership unravels into chaos. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Big Sick

Real-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this moving romcom about their relationship, which took a major hit in its nascent stages when Emily came down with a mysterious illness. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Hurt Locker

A war film about an Iraq Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first woman to win the best director Academy Award in 2009. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Room

Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay star as a mother and son who have been imprisoned underground by a devious captor for years. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Blue Valentine

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams star in this relationship drama, charting one couple’s troubled marriage. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

A classic spy movie based on John Le Carre’s 19874 novel, featuring an all-star cast including Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Four Lions

Fiercely black comedy from Brass Eye creator Chris Morris and a young Riz Ahmed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Fight Club

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the living daylights out of each other for fun, and supreme direction from David Fincher. It’s probably one of the greatest films of all time, and undoubtedly one of the top five on Amazon Prime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

