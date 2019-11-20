Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. What is The Princess Switch about? Is Vanessa Hudgens in the cast?

What is The Princess Switch about? Is Vanessa Hudgens in the cast?

Everything you need to know about this festive flick...

Vanessa Hudgens

‘Tis the season to be watching Christmas films on Netflix! If you’re looking for a Christmas movie and like Vanessa Hudgens, then boy do we have a treat for you…

Advertisement

What’s The Princess Switch about?

A modern update of The Prince and the Pauper, The Princess Switch follows a Chicago baker and soon-to-be princess bump into each other in the week before Christmas and realise they look identical. Trading places for two days, the lookalikes learn a lot about themselves, love and of course Christmas.

Where can I watch The Princess Switch?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who is in the cast of The Princess Switch?

The Princess Switch stars Vanessa Hudgens and, um, Vanessa Hudgens as the two women identical in looks if not in professions. Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar play the love interests.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for The Princess Switch?

Yes there is, here it is…

Tags

All about The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BeFunky-collage (7)

Lana Condor reveals new actor will play John Ambrose in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel

Timothée Chalamet in Netflix's The King

Is Netflix’s The King Shakespeare or not?

The Christmas Chronicles

What is The Christmas Chronicles About? Is Kurt Russell playing Santa?

A Christmas Prince

What is A Christmas Prince about and who is in the cast?