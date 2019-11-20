What is The Princess Switch about? Is Vanessa Hudgens in the cast?

‘Tis the season to be watching Christmas films on Netflix! If you’re looking for a Christmas movie and like Vanessa Hudgens, then boy do we have a treat for you…

What’s The Princess Switch about?

A modern update of The Prince and the Pauper, The Princess Switch follows a Chicago baker and soon-to-be princess bump into each other in the week before Christmas and realise they look identical. Trading places for two days, the lookalikes learn a lot about themselves, love and of course Christmas.

Where can I watch The Princess Switch?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who is in the cast of The Princess Switch?

The Princess Switch stars Vanessa Hudgens and, um, Vanessa Hudgens as the two women identical in looks if not in professions. Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar play the love interests.

Is there a trailer for The Princess Switch?

Yes there is, here it is…