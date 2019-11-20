When is Magic for Humans season 2 released on Netflix? Are the tricks real?

Magic for Humans season one arrived on Netflix in August 2018, and was an instant hit with audiences across the world. The show blends good natured fun and grown up laughs while amazing the audience with magic tricks from comedian and magician Justin Willman.

When is season 2 of Magic for Humans released on Netflix?

Magic for Humans is released on Netflix across the globe on December 4th 2019.

Are the tricks on Magic for Humans real or fake?

Willman says that he goes to great lengths to not manipulate his show with camera trickery. Of course the show is edited (all TV shows are) but he claims they do not splice or cut parts of the show at crucial moments of magic tricks.

“I’m proud to say that all the illusions in the show were accomplished without any camera tricks, and all of the reactions are 100 percent real,” he told Bustle.

Of course, like all illusionists, these are tricks, and Willman is fooling the audience – but the experience you get on TV should be the same as if you were there in the street.

How many episodes are there in season 2?

It is expected there will be six episodes in season two at just under half an hour each. This would be the same as season one.

Is there a season 2 trailer?

Yep, here it is.

Magic for Humans season 2 is on Netflix from 6th December.