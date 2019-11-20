What is The Christmas Chronicles About? Is Kurt Russell playing Santa?

‘Tis the season to be watching Christmas films! If Kurt Russell playing Santa Claus was a film you didn’t know you needed to see, then The Christmas Chronicles might be the film for you…

What’s The Christmas Chronicles about?

The Christmas Chronicles follows siblings Kate and Teddy as they plan to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve (as you do). However, after their plan goes awry and they accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh, Kate and Teddy must team up with a somewhat grumpy St. Nick and deliver all the presents before it’s too late.

Expect jokes, emotion and adventure for all the family, boosted by some genuine star power from Kurt Russell who is clearly having way too much fun as Santa.

How can I watch The Christmas Chronicles?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who is in the cast for The Christmas Chronicles?

Clearly the biggest draw of the film is to see legendary actor Kurt Russell play a straight-talking, wisecracking Santa Claus in some genuinely inspired casting. He is joined by Judah Lewis, Darby Camp and Larmone Morris.

Is there a trailer for The Christmas Chronicles?