When is Stranger Things 4 released on Netflix? Who is in the cast?

Despite the harrowing end to Stranger Things 3, we’re already gearing up for another trip to 1980s Hawkins, Indiana.

The latest season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show left quite a few stones unturned, and ended on a surprising post-credits sequence which is the best indication yet there is plenty more story to tell.

Here’s everything we know about Stranger Things 4.

Has Stranger Things been renewed for season 4 by Netflix?

Yes! Netflix announced in September 2019 that the show will be back for a fourth season. Check out the announcement video below, which features the tease: “we’re not in Hawkins anymore”. Where will season four take the gang? And will we get to Russia to find out who “The American” is? We have so many questions…

The Duffer Brothers have previously spoken about their plans for season 4. In an interview with Vulture in 2017, they suggested that they will end it after four seasons.

But producer Shawn Levy later said that enthusiasm from Netflix and its child stars may well have convinced them to go on for one more season after that, too.

“The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth,” Levy said. “Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

When will Stranger Things 4 be released?

This will be a tough pill to swallow, but going by the pattern from seasons 1,2 and 3, it could be late 2020, or early 2021 before we see a new set of episodes.

Season 2 came 15 months after season 1, and season 3 came 20 months after season 2.

In the finale of Stranger Things 3, there was a reference to the Byers and the Wheelers spending Christmas together, and the previous two seasons have revolved around holidays (Halloween and Independence Day in the USA). Perhaps December 2020 is our best hope, if that is the direction they take…

Who is in the cast for Stranger Things 4?

There were a few casualties in the last episode of season 3. Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is certainly dead, and is unlikely to return, unless as part of a cameo, a la Sean Astin’s Bob.

But there are question marks beside David Harbour’s name. Is Hopper alive? Fingers crossed we’ll have our answer when production resumes.

Beyond that, we expect all of the main cast – including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard – to return.

What will happen in Stranger Things season 4?

From the fate of Chief Hopper, to how exactly the Russians detained a Demogorgon, Stranger Things 3 left a lot of questions. Eleven questions, to be exact, which we go into more detail here.

But as well as tying up loose ends, a fourth run could open up new possibilities for the show: for instance, to accommodate the show’s quickly-ageing young cast, could Stranger Things 4 be set several years after season three?

And there’s the strong likelihood that the story will move beyond one town, with co-showrunner Matt Duffer recently telling EW that the fourth season could see plotlines moving “into areas outside of Hawkins”.

Ross Duffer, Matt’s brother and fellow Stranger Things co-creator, added about a fourth run: “It’s going to feel very different than this season.

“But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”