From cinema classics to brilliant modern comedies and dramas, here’s our (regularly updated) pick of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK…

Last updated 15th November 2019

I, Tonya

I, Tonya tells the thrilling true story of American figure skater Tonya Harding, whose incredible talent was overshadowed by her association with an attack on rival athlete Nancy Kerrigan. This biopic recounts the events in a tongue-in-cheek way, poking fun at the conflicting accounts of the people involved, while showcasing superb performances from Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

What We Do in the Shadows

Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) write, direct and star in this horror comedy about a group of vampires living in Wellington, New Zealand, who invite a documentary camera crew into their lives. The film received critical acclaim upon release and spawned a spin-off television series that aired in the UK on BBC2. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Dunkirk

Visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception) brings the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal moment of the Second World War, to the big screen in breathtakingly terrifying realism. Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles star in this intense action drama which will have you holding your breath on more than one occasion… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Wonder Woman

As one of the most famous super heroes of all time, it’s hard to believe how long it took Wonder Woman to get to the big screen. Fortunately, her debut movie didn’t disappoint, going big on exciting action sequences and bringing us the adorable pairing of Amazonian goddess Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and U.S. fighter pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Imitation Game

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum here takes on the important story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the infamous Enigma code during the Second World War. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Green Book

Green Book tells the true story of Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a working-class man who takes a job as a chauffeur for classical pianist Dr Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) during his 1962 tour of the Deep South, an area of America that was rife with racism at the time. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

It

This adaptation of Stephen King’s behemoth horror novel terrified audiences and became a global sensation back in 2017. The story follows a group of troubled kids who are stalked by a mysterious entity which takes the form of a dancing clown called Pennywise. Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Jaeden Martell (Midnight Special) and Bill Skarsgård (Hemlock Grove) lead the cast. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester by the Sea

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning form as Lee, a surly janitor living alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his family after his brother suffers a heart attack, Lee returns to his seaside home town to face the secrets of his past. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Big Lebowski

There are, in fact, two Lebowskis: one is Jeff Bridges, who calls himself “the Dude”, an ageing hippy who becomes embroiled in the kidnapping of the other Lebowski’s wife, aided and abetted by tenpin bowling chum John Goodman. What follows is an insane labyrinth of plot and counterplot that encompasses the drug and porn underworlds… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Rainmaker

Francis Ford Coppola’s riveting courtroom drama is an exceptionally well-crafted adaptation of John Grisham’s novel. Matt Damon is excellent as the inexperienced Memphis lawyer thrown into the lion’s den when he takes on the case of a young man dying of leukaemia, whose insurance company refuses to honour his claim. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Paddington 2

Everybody’s favourite CGI bear is back for more adventures, this time winding up in prison with Brendan Gleeson after a run-in with a failed actor-turned-thief (played wonderfully by Hugh Grant). It is a joy. Watch on Amazon Prime Video