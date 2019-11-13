Netflix’s dark take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch turned out to be one of the surprise hits of 2018, with the streaming service locking creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the cast down to at least a four season run.

There’s plenty more to come from the witches of Greendale – starting with the third season, which is due out later in 2019.

Find out everything we know about the new season below.

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released on Netflix?

There is no confirmed date for season 3 yet – but we’re expecting it in late 2019/early 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes! Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

Production on season 3 (it will shoot back-to-back with season 4) began in Vancouver at the end of April, and is set to run through the summer. In an ideal world, we’d get the third block of episodes in time for Halloween (CAOS was Netflix’s big show this time last year) but that would give the production team only six months to turn around eight episodes. Fingers crossed they pull of something magical…

Who is in the cast?

Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson, who play Nick Scratch and Theo, have been promoted to series regulars for parts three and four, as confirmed by Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account.

#ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina stars Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson have been upped to series regular status for Parts 3 and 4! pic.twitter.com/osfjj9Ui8b — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

And what would Sabrina be without, you know, Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka will be back, along with Ross Lynch (Harvey), Michelle Gomez (Madame Satan), Miranda Otto (Zelda), Lucy Davis (Hilda) and Chance Perdomo (Ambrose).

What is going to happen?

At the end of season 2, Sabrina was making plans to head to Hell to save her boyfriend Nick, who had imprisoned the Dark Lord in his body there.

Elsewhere, Ambrose and Prudence are intent on hunting down Father Blackwood, and Zelda is the interim leader of the Church of Night.