The Crown series three premiere will be free for non-Netflix subscribers

The imminent third series of The Crown is one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year – and non-Netflix viewers will now be able to watch the first episode for free – even if they don’t have a Netflix subscription.

The episode, which will launch alongside the rest of the series this Friday, will be made available on a dedicated site (netflix.com/thecrown) which will remain online until December 15th.

It forms part of Netflix’s strategy to entice new subscribers to the platform – with the streaming giant having already carried out similar trials in other territories.

As reported by Deadline, a Netflix spokesperson said: “The Crown has become a globally-renowned British success story since it first launched on Netflix three years ago.

“We want to give as many people as possible a flavour of the great content Netflix is creating here in the UK, by offering the first instalment of the new series without signing up.”

The third series of the well-loved period drama features an entirely new cast, headlined by Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and also featuring Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, Toby Menzies, Charles Dance and Gillian Anderson.

Despite the change in cast, however, the third series – which covers events from 1964 –retains its majestic charm and is expected to prove a hit with viewers.