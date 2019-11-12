Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed
The Crown, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and GLOW all return, along with some exciting new series
Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.
After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all back this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.
Plus, we’ve got some exciting new series to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled drama Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.
Find out about the key shows coming to Netflix in 2019 below.
November
1st November
Atypical season 3 The comedy drama about an autistic teenager returns
The King Timothée Chalamet stars as reluctant sovereign Henry V
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan The Fab Five head to Asia for a four-part special
#QueerEye: We're In Japan, a four episode special, premieres November 1 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/IyBiciwSWN
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 5, 2019
8th November
Green Eggs and Ham Animated Dr Seuss series
15th November
Earthquake Bird A young woman is missing in Tokyo. The prime suspect in the disappearance is her friend, Lucy (Alicia Vikander), a quiet translator who has lived in Japan for five years
Klaus A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons
17th November
The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.
22nd November
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings An anthology series based on the country legend’s songs, featuring new and classic music
27th November
The Irishman A slow-burning gangster epic from Martin Scorsese, featuring three excellent performances from masters of the genre Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci
29th November
Atlantics A Senegalese Oscar contender from film-maker Mati Diop
30th November
All the Money in the World The movie about the Getty kidnapping that formerly starred Kevin Spacey, until Christopher Plummer was digitally inserted at the last minute