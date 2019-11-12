LaMonica Garrett says Designated Survivor axe “hurt” – but he would’ve come back for a season 4

Designated Survivor saw a number of cast and format changes when it made the leap from its original US broadcaster ABC to Netflix – including the loss of original series regular LaMonica Garrett as Secret Service agent Mike Ritter.

Though the Kiefer Sutherland-led series was always promoted as a Netflix original internationally, it originally aired on ABC in the States. The network opted not to renew the show for a third season and though Netflix saved the show, it dropped a number of cast members, including Garrett.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the actor explained: “When we left ABC, they said ‘Don’t commit to any jobs until you hear from us’ and along the way, we heard ‘Yeah, we’re looking good [to be saved], your character’s gonna be involved’… so you’re excited about it.

“Then I guess there was a back and forth with Netflix and Netflix had other things in mind, other plans.”

Garrett says that hearing he wouldn’t be returning to Designated Survivor was like “a punch in the stomach”, but added, “Y’know, that’s the business – nothing’s guaranteed. So I was really disappointed, it hurt, but I got over it pretty quick.”

Shortly after departing Designated, Garrett landed not one but two new roles – he now plays all-powerful being The Monitor and his villainous counterpart The Anti-Monitor across The CW’s Arrowverse shows, with both characters set to be at the centre of the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

“Like, two or three auditions later is when I got The Monitor and this is a world that I’ve dreaming of being a part of, so you had to take that step back with Designated to take a few more forward, to be in this DC TV world,” Garrett says.

Designated Survivor was ultimately dropped by Netflix after one more season, but while his stint on the series may have come to an abrupt and unexpected end, Garett insists that he would have returned as noble Mike Ritter in a fourth season if he’d been asked.

© Bobby Quillard

“Definitely. Definitely. You know, what we do, it’s also for the fans. It’s not just for us. So however you may feel about how they let you go, your fanbase loved this character and I’ve got a positive response to the character from people from India to South America to Africa… it’s been crazy because of Netflix, they have that global outreach.

“So I had people from all over the world telling me how my character affected them, and how they loved seeing a strong presence, a black man, that cared… Mike Ritter’s integrity made them want to better themselves. So yeah, I would come back in some capacity, just for the fans alone. Of course.”

Designated Survivor is streaming now on Netflix.