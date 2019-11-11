Sex Education season 2 first look revealed as new cast pictures are released

The first season of Sex Education proved to be one of Netflix’s best received new shows of the year – with its blend of ’80s-influenced American teen-comedy and a British setting working a treat with audiences.

And fans can now have a first look at the second season, which will air at an as yet unspecified time in 2020, thanks to a number of new stills released by Netflix.

The second season of the show – which centres on awkward teenager Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) – will see Otis navigate his relationship with girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) and deal with his strained relationship with friend Maeve (Emma Mackey).

The season will take place against a backdrop of a chlamydia outbreak at Moordale Secondary School, while new characters will enter the fray that Netflix says will “challenge the status quo.”

As with the show’s debut season, the second run was written by Laurie Nunn, while directors for the series include Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart.

Butterfield and Anderson are joined in the cast by Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake, Eiffel, Death on the Nile), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth, The Last Letter From My Lover) and Connor Swindells (The Vanishing, VS).