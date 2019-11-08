The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

Looking for your next binge watch? You’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement

Netflix is adding new original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now.

Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Updated 8th November 2019

Unbelievable

This hard-hitting true crime drama is an enraging look at the police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist, featuring brilliant performances from Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix

The Devil Next Door

The latest Netflix true crime documentary tells the story of a Cleveland grandfather accused of being an infamous Nazi prison guard in the mid-1980s. Watch on Netflix

Green Eggs and Ham

Michael Douglas stars in this fun animated adaptation of the anarchic Dr Seuss classic, produced by Ellen DeGeneres. Watch on Netflix

The Politician

Tony-winner Ben Platt stars as Payton Hobart, a rich student from Santa Barbara, California who’s known since the tender age of seven that he wants to be President of the United States. There’s only one obstacle in his way: high school. Watch on Netflix

Atypical

A warm, heartfelt drama about a family whose teenage son is on the autistic spectrum. Series three has just landed, and Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is off to college. Watch on Netflix

Ozark

It’s a buzzy drama streamed on Netflix, about an ordinary man (played by an actor traditionally known for comedy) forced into criminality and brutality by difficult circumstances – so is it any wonder that crime series Ozark is compared to Breaking Bad? Watch on Netflix

Schitt’s Creek

A brilliant sitcom which, like many of its US peers (including Parks and Recreation, The Office and New Girl), takes a little bit of time to get going, but by the time the second season swings around all of its characters are fully developed into near-perfect caricatures. It follows the privileged, formerly wealthy Rose family, who attempt to rebuild their lives in the titular town, that was bought by the patriarch (Eugene Levy) as a joke in 1991. Watch on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

There’s a whole lot of heart to this silly yet surprisingly sharp workplace sitcom set in a New York City police precinct. The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, the star detective on a team filled with exquisitely drawn characters. But the show’s secret weapon is Andre Braugher – the former drama actor plays the overly serious Captain Raymond Holt with unrivalled deadpan. Watch on Netflix

Dark

This mind and time-bending German series, which initially drew comparisons to Stranger Things, recently returned for the second part of its three-season run. Watch on Netflix

Good Girls

The second series of this darkly comic caper – about three fed-up mothers who rob a grocery store and have to deal with endless repercussions – is now available Netflix UK. Binge all 13 episodes now, and settle in for the wait for season 3, which is due out next year… Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker‘s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…

The fifth season features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. There are three new stories, with brilliant performances from Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital re-telling of the true story of the Central Park Five, which saw five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a rape that took place in New York City in 1989. Across four episodes, it goes from police procedural and a courtroom drama before launching into a heartbreaking finale which delves into the consequences the conviction had upon one particularly unfortunate member of the gang. Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll

Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh-so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix