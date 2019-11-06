Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Amazon Prime Video, like its rival Netflix, has so much to scroll through it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

Sure, they make a big song and dance about their new series, including the genuinely explosive return of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour.

But without hours of searching, you’ll quickly get tired of the constant shouting about ‘Original’ content. So here, in one easy list, is the best of what Amazon Prime has to offer for TV fans.

If you’re just starting out, check out our guide to Amazon Prime, including how it works, how much it costs and what type of thing you can find on the streaming service.

Last updated 6th November 2019

The Boys

Based on Garth Ennis’s comic of the same name, The Boys takes on a well-worn genre and turns it on its head, as a band of vigilantes goes up against a group of corrupt superheroes. Our sci-fi editor calls it “a viciously fun superhero satire“…. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

John Krasinski, perhaps surprising but effective casting as a super CIA agent, returns for series two of the espionage thriller that tries to balance character work and whizz-bang set pieces…. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens

Neil Gaiman adapts his and Terry Pratchett’s brilliantly witty fantasy novel about a devil and an angel (played in this iteration by David Tennant and Michael Sheen respectively) who band together to stop (or at least slow down) the end of the world. It’s packed with stars – including Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm and the voices of Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch as God and the devil – and we rather liked it. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Swamp Thing

This new sci-fi horror series is based on the cult-favourite DC Comics character Swamp Thing, a mysterious creature who dwells in the swamplands of Louisiana. The series stars Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) as Dr Abby Arcane, a scientist investigating what she believes to be a deadly virus, but which turns out to be something even more terrifying. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The OC

Josh Schwartz’s seminal teen drama is finally available to stream. It tells the story of Ryan, a teen (played, naturally, by a 25-year-old Ben McKenzie) from the wrong side of the tracks who gets adopted by a wealthy lawyer, and strikes up a romance with troubled popular girl Marissa (Mischa Barton). You’ll be hard pushed to find a better opening season to a teen soap, and seasons two and three have their moments, too… Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Walking Dead

Once one of the most popular show on TV, The Walking Dead is now a zombie of its former self as it trots towards its eleventh series (renewed for next year). However, it was once gripping, with Andrew Lincoln leading a fine cast of surivors after a zombie apocalypse. Some soapy turns in its first few seasons made it must watch TV – and you can catch up on season one to eight now. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s motoring juggernaut was never really going to be a risk for the presenters, but for Amazon as a company it was a risky move. It paid off, with the series becoming the service’s biggest original series. Watch on Amazon Prime Video