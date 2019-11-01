When is Ronald D Moore’s For All Mankind released on Apple TV+?

For All Mankind, the new dystopian drama from Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D Moore, is set to hit Apple TV+ in the back half of 2019.

Advertisement

The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones as NASA employees in an alternate version of 1960s USA in which the Russians beat the Americans to landing the first man on the moon. It is one of the flagship shows for the new streaming service.

Find out everything you need to know about For All Mankind below.

When is For All Mankind released on Apple TV+?

The series will be one of the first available when the streaming service launches on Friday 1st November.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Altered Carbon’s Joel Kinnaman leads the line as top NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin. Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones play Gordo and Tracy Stevens, a prominent couple at NASA.

Jodi Balfour, Shantel VanSanten and Wrenn Schmidt also star.

What is it about?

For All Mankind imagines a world in which the USSR beat the Americans to the moon in the 1960s, and the space race continued.

Advertisement

As per a release from Apple: “The drama presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the centre of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline”.