What is Apple TV+? How can I watch it? How much does it cost? What shows are on it?

There’s a new player in the streaming wars: Apple. Best known for flogging iPhones and Macs, the tech giant has now launched TV subscription service Apple TV+.

The new service will feature original TV series available to stream or download, as well as access to a host of other broadcasters and platforms.

But how do you get it, what’s on and when is it available? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will Apple TV+ launch?

The new streaming service will launch in over 100 countries on 1st November 2019.

How much will Apple TV+ cost?

The service will be £4.99 a month in the UK, and $4.99 a month in the US but Apple is offering a year-long free trial to anyone who purchases an Apple device, or a seven-day free trial for anyone who wants to try the service.

If you want to watch Apple TV+ and don’t currently have a compatible device or TV, you can buy the Apple TV HD box for £149 (see below for further details).

How can I watch Apple TV+ on my television and devices?

You watch Apple TV+ via the Apple TV app – which means you can watch it on a range of Apple devices but also on compatible TVs and streaming sticks.

If you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac, you’ll have the Apple TV app pre-loaded.

If you own a Smart TV from providers such as Samsung, LG, Sony or Vizio, you can also download the Apple TV app to them and watch on your television. To check if your television is supported, go to the apps section on your TV and look for the Apple TV app.

If you want to watch Apple TV+ through your TV but it doesn’t support the app, you can either buy a streaming stick such as Roku or Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which plug into your TV, or buy the Apple TV HD box for £149.00.

Subscribers to Apple TV+ can watch Apple original shows both online and offline.

What new shows and movies have been announced?

Apple has already signed various deals with studios, including independent film studio A24 and the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The first wave of programming available on the service when it launches on 1st November includes:

The Morning Show, a comedy-drama about an ageing news anchor starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston and Steve Carrell

Read our review of The Morning Show

See, a fantasy series starring Jason Momoa

Read our review of See

Alternative history space race drama For All Mankind from the creator of Battlestar Galactica

Read our review of For All Mankind

Dickinson, a modernised comedy about the poet Emily Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld

Read our review of Dickinson

The Helpsters, a spin-off from Sesame Street

A cartoon titled Snoopy in Space

A children’s programme titled Ghostwriter

The Elephant Queen, documentary about the mother of a herd

Additional projects that will drop on TV+ include:

A series fronted by Oprah Winfrey

Servant , a thriller from the Sixth Sense director M N Shyamalan

, a thriller from the Sixth Sense director M N Shyamalan Mystery-drama Truth Be Told

Little America by married writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

by married writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon The Banker , a film based on a true story by Samuel L. Jackson

, a film based on a true story by Samuel L. Jackson Hala, a film produced by Jada Pinkett Smith

Other projects in the pipeline include:

A revived Steven Spielberg anthology series called Amazing Stories.

A mystery thriller starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer called Are You Sleeping?

a space drama with Battlestar Galactica creator Ron Moore, reportedly titled For All Mankind

A comedy series from the stars and producers of hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Little Voice, a series from Star Wars director JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. The series will explore the story of one woman finding her voice through music

a series from Star Wars director JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. The series will explore the story of one woman finding her voice through music a TV series from La La Land and Whiplash’s Damien Chazelle

An adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film Time Bandits

an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s science fiction novel Foundation.

What else can I watch on Apple TV+?

As well as its own original series, the Apple TV app gives you access to UK streaming services including BBC iPlayer, All4 and ITV Hub, plus a dedicated kids’ section and, according to Apple, “thousands of films, including the latest blockbusters from iTunes. Now you can buy, rent and watch, all from inside the app”.

Apple has also partnered with networks including HBO, Showtime and Starz, aiming to act as a gateway to their content via a new service known as Apple TV Channels, which appears to be a similar service to that already offered by Amazon as part of its Amazon Channels programme.

Netflix, however, has already confirmed that it will not participate in this ‘bundle’ offer: chief executive Reed Hastings said in March that Netflix “has chosen not to integrate with [Apple’s] service.”