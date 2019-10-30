The best Halloween movies on NOW TV

It’s October, and we all know what that means – darker nights, seasonal aisles in supermarkets and the perfect time to stay in and watch a scary movie.

Advertisement

NOW TV has over 1,000 hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Aquaman, and among them are a lot of films, perfect for Halloween.

See some of our top picks below…

Halloween 2018 (Streaming now)

This 2018 slasher is the latest reboot to ignore all the sequels and only follow the original film, allowing Jamie Lee Curtis to return and prepare for a rematch with crazed killer Michael Myers 40 years on from their first confrontation. Original horror maestro John Carpenter returns as executive producer, consultant and composer. Watch on NOW TV

Halloween 1978 (Streaming now)

Before the 2018 reboot, make sure you see John Carpenter’s original, in which a much younger Jamie Lee Curtis battles serial killer Michael Myers for the first time. One of the most influential horror movies of all time, it’s the no. 1 film you must watch at this time of year. Watch it on NOW TV

Goosebumps 2 (Streaming now)

The adaptation of R.L. Stine’s monstrously popular children’s books continue, with this family-friendly horror following two young boys who accidentally release monsters into their town. Ken Jeong, Chris Parnell and It: Chapter 2’s Jeremy Ray Taylor star. Watch on NOW TV

The Predator (Streaming now)

Another 2018 reboot, here Shane Black – who starred in the original Predator movie – directs this violent sci-fi sequel in which an upgraded predator brings the hunt to the suburbs, leaving only a ragtag group of ex-soldiers to stand in its way. Features an impressive ensemble cast including Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Keegan Michael-Key. Watch on NOW TV

Hocus Pocus (Streaming now)

A cult classic, this comedy-horror sees three witches accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem. Family friendly Disney fare, it stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler as two of the witches attempting to become immortal. Watch on NOW TV

The Nun (Streaming now)

A spin-off from the popular and ever-expanding Conjuring franchise, this sees the Demon Nun return to terrorise a Catholic priest and nun in Romania in 1952. A box office smash hit, see what all the fuss is about ahead of the planned sequel. Watch on NOW TV

A Quiet Place (Streaming now)

Advertisement

A great concept and surprise box office hit, A Quiet Place follows real life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as they attempt to hide from monsters with super-sensitive hearing. It’s terrific directorial debut from Krasinski – expect a painfully suspenseful atmosphere and barely any dialogue. Not the movie for popcorn. Watch on NOW TV