Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed
The Crown, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and GLOW all return, along with some exciting new series
Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.
After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all back this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.
Plus, we’ve got some exciting new series to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled drama Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.
Find out about the key shows coming to Netflix in 2019 below.
October
Tuesday 1st October
The Big Bang Theory season 12 The final season of the sitcom about a bunch of nerdy housemates who strike up a friendship with an actress who lives across the hall
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ A stand-up comedy set about sex
Friday 4th October
Big Mouth season 3 The animated comedy series about the trials and tribulations of puberty returns, with a guest appearance from the cast of Queer Eye
My Country: the New Age A Korean Original series set during the transitional period between the late Goryeo dynasty and the early Joseon dynasty in the late 14th century
Raising Dion Sci-fi series about a single mother raising a young son with super powers after the death of her husband (played by Michael B Jordan)
Rotten season 2 More hard-to-swallow truths about the food industry
Wednesday 9th October
Rhythm + Flow Chance The Rapper and Cardi B lead a hip-hop talent show in the vein of The X-Factor, with episodes dropping weekly
Thursday 10th October
Riverdale season 4 Archie and the gang are back for more melodramatic and supernatural hijinks
Friday 11th October
El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series
Haunted season 2 Real people share true scary stories, which are re-created on screen
Insatiable season 2 The return of the controversial teen comedy about a newly thin teen who seeks revenge on those who fat-shamed her in the past
Friday 18th October
Baby season 2 Italian drama about two teenage girls who are drawn into Rome’s underworld
Living with Yourself Paul Rudd stars as a man and his clone in this dark comedy which takes its title very literally
Tuesday 22nd October
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright The comedy actress lands her first Netflix stand-up special
Wednesday 23rd October
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner David Chang (host of Ugly Delicious) explores world cuisines with his celebrity friends
Thursday 24th October
Daybreak A darkly comic coming-of-age series set during the apocalypse, featuring Matthew Broderick
Friday 25th October
BoJack Horseman season 6 The anthropomorphic horse is back for one final outing
The Kominsky Method season 2 Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are back for more gags about men in their seventies who can’t pee
Prank Encounters Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hosts this hidden camera show
Tuesday 29th October
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy The American talk show host makes his Netflix comedy special debut
November
1st November
Atypical season 3 The comedy drama about an autistic teenager returns
Queer Eye: We’re In Japan The Fab Five head to Asia for a four-part special
17th November
The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.
