When is Narcos: Mexico season 2 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast? What’s going to happen?

Netflix’s stand-alone crime drama, Narcos: Mexico, will be returning for a second season.

Charting the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico, the drama started out as the fourth season of Narcos, before the streaming giant decided to develop the series as a companion show.

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Narcos: Mexico season one*

Here’s everything you need to know about Narcos: Mexico season two…

When will Narcos: Mexico season 2 arrive on Netflix?

There’s no official air date yet.

However, cast member José Maria Yazpik (who plays Amado Carillo Fuentes) did mention on Instagram that the show would be back in “Febrero” – i.e. February 2020. The comment seems to have been deleted.

Netflix announced the second season in December 2018 with a special video:

We’re building an empire. Why stop now? pic.twitter.com/1e1JY5L6ye — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 5, 2018

What is Narcos: Mexico about — and what happened in the season 1 finale?

The series follows the establishment of the modern Mexican drugs trade, focussing on real-life narco Felix Gallardo, a former Sinaloan police officer turned drug lord, and Kiki Camarena, a Mexican-American DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent tasked with taking Felix down.

The season followed the two men’s cat and mouse game, which ended in the abduction, torture and murder of Kiki, whose death ultimately served as a catalyst in the war on drugs.

The finale also finally revealed the identity of the show’s narrator: Scoot McNairy as agent Walt Breslin, a DEA agent in charge of Operation Layenda, a task force that worked to bring to justice those responsible for Kiki’s death — and the focus of Narcos: Mexico season two.

“What happened in Guadalajara in the early ’80s was the beginning,” Breslin says in voiceover. “What happened in Guadalajara gave birth to the first cartel. From that, others would follow. And the violence and money and drugs, they just fucking explode. It changed the DEA, too. Maybe it woke us up, I don’t know. But it’s where the first shot was fired, the one that started the drug war. And after that, none of it would be the same. How could it be?

“We knew we were in a war,” he says at the end of the episode. “Now, it was our turn. Pretty soon, they were gonna know, they were in one too.”

Who will star in Narcos: Mexico season 2?

Scoot McNairy (Argo, 12 Years A Slaves) stars as agent Walt Breslin, a DEA agent brought in following the death of Kiki Camarena. McNairy was the mystery narrator for the entirety of season one, before his identity was revealed at the end of the finale.

Diego Luna, best-known for his role as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, plays the narco kingpin Felix Gallardo. Also starring are Tenoch Huerta (Get the Gringo) as Rafael Cara Quintero, newcomer Teresa Ruiz as Felix’s girlfriend Isabella Bautista, and Alejandro Edda (American Made, Fear the Walking Dead) as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, a protégé of Felix’s who would go on to become the head of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Is there a trailer for Narcos: Mexico season 2?

Not yet, just an announcement confirming a second season. We’ll keep you posted, but for now he’s the trailer for season one: