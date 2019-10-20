The Mandalorian first reactions praise “completely amazing” Star Wars series

Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian is coming soon, but has been kept pretty under wraps – at least, until now.

You see, this weekend certain journalists and critics were shown around half an hour of footage from Star Wars’ first live-action TV offering, and it’s fair to say that the response was extremely positive.

Describing the footage they’d seen as “awesome,” “intense,” “surprisingly dark” and “completely amazing,” those who watched the footage gave a pretty ringing endorsement for Jon Favreau’s new take on a galaxy far, far away, which stars Pedro Pascal as an outer-space bounty hunter in the period shortly after the fall of the Empire in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

You can read some of the responses below.

This is the Star Wars thing I've been waiting for! While I love the Skywalker saga, I've wanted to see new characters and places explored in depth which can only be done over multiple episodes in a series format. Cannot wait to see more of @themandalorian. pic.twitter.com/exRmsLTYzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

Also it looks as expensive as it is — they didn’t skimp with this one. Spaceships, creatures, etc all in full effect. Cannot wait for full episodes. #TheMandalorian — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2019

Just watched 27 minutes of Mandalorian footage and legit cried. Can’t say much but — This is real and it’s happening and it feels SO FREAKING STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/A56KJBc1GH — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 19, 2019

Saw 27 minutes of @themandalorian. It's as awesome as you want it to be. Can't say anything specific but one scene answered a question that I don't think has ever been explained/shown in any @starwars movie. Love that it opens up the Star Wars universe in a cool new way. pic.twitter.com/vTxC427sVi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

#TheMandalorian footage first impressions: it’s thrilling, action-packed and stylish. The music & cinematography is incredible! I was blown away by the new corners of the Star Wars universe it looks to be exploring and sense a glimmer of the original trilogy’s magic. pic.twitter.com/gvo1Wk1N7Q — ???? sarAHH el-mahBOOd ???? (@sarah_elmahmoud) October 20, 2019

Saw 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage. Old studio westerns of the 40’s and 50’s with a dash of samurai movie vibes mixed in a Star Wars-y blender. I think Star Wars fans will be very pleased. @ludwiggoransson’s score is marvelous. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) October 19, 2019

Just screened 27 minutes of footage from #TheMandalorian! Everything I saw looked incredible. Feels completely different than anything we’ve seen in the #StarWars universe! pic.twitter.com/6LOdiq0BAD — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 19, 2019

Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It's truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMAL — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) October 19, 2019

The Mandalorian footage was pretty damn good. Star Wars done with prestige TV with lots of action. Lots of Easter Eggs! #themandalorian #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/r7EGxu4RaJ — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) October 19, 2019

Yes, that’s right, Easter Eggs – which means when this series does finally arrive (which may be a while later in the UK, sadly) there’ll be plenty of people obsessively poring over every frame of every scene. Now THAT’S Star Wars.

Speaking at a press conference, showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that the team were already a week into season two production, so it seems like Disney are very confident this series can go the distance.

Though, to be fair, based on these sort of reactions for less than 30 minutes of unconnected footage, who can blame them?

The Mandalorian streams on Disney+ in the US from the 12th November, and will stream in the UK at a later date