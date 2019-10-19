When is BoJack Horseman season 6 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast? What’s going to happen?

Netflix’s acclaimed Hollywood satire BoJack Horseman is returning for a sixth and final season.

Advertisement

This means we’ll be reunited with the show’s anti-hero: an alcoholic, washed-up actor who just so happens to be an anthropomorphic horse.

But what’s in store for Will Arnett’s character? When will the new episodes land on Netflix and who’s in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Get the latest Netflix TV and movie recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and streaming services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is season 6 of BoJack Horseman released on Netflix?

The sixth and final season has been split into two parts, with the first set to arrive on Friday 25th October 2019. Part 2 is pencilled in for 31st January 2020.

It was revealed in October 2018 that the animated comedy would be returning for a sixth series, in a typically bizarre fashion…

woooowwwwwwwwwwwwwww lets all forget about the fact that theres going to b a season 6 and focus on this inedible arrangement @netflix sent me just woww pic.twitter.com/7XJyE6Egsu — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) October 30, 2018

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Netflix is yet to confirm the cast for season six, but all the regular characters are expected to return…

Will Arnett will be back as the depressed horse, alongside Mad Men’s Alison Brie as his one-time love interest and ghostwriter Diane.

Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul is also expected to return as BoJack’s asexual best friend Todd.

Amy Sedaris will most likely be back as BoJack’s ex-girlfriend and ex-agent Princess Carolyn, as will golden retriever Mr Peanutbutter, played by Paul F Tomkins.

The sixth season will certainly serve up some more celebrity guest appearances, too, with Lisa Kudrow, Stanley Tucci, Jessica Biel, Sharon Horgan, Kristen Bell, Paul McCartney, Daniel Radcliffe and Ricky Gervais having all previously made appearances in the world of Bojack.

What is going to happen in BoJack Horseman season 6?

In the closing scenes of season five, we saw Diane dropping BoJack off at a rehab clinic following an incident on the set of his new series, in which a drug-addled BoJack nearly strangled his co-star and girlfriend Gina to death.

The eventful finale also saw Princess Carolyn adopt a child and Mr. Peanutbutter propose to his much younger girlfriend.

So, what does that mean for season six?

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg told Metro US that his anti-hero is “inching towards redemption” in the sixth season.

We are likely to see some of BoJack’s time in rehab, as well as Mr. Peanutbutter preparing for his fourth wedding.

Advertisement

Will there be a season 7?

No. The sixth season has been announced as the final season of the show.