Where to watch and stream Deadliest Catch – is the series on Netflix?

Since 2005, Deadliest Catch has been a popular – if slightly terrifying – show on the Discovery Channel that explores the brutal reality of the commercial fishing world.

It offers a record of one of the most dangerous and stressful places anyone can work – on a commercial fishing boat – and sees crew members face life-threatening experiences that you’d never guess were part of putting food on our tables.

Where to watch Deadliest Catch?

You can watch Deadliest Catch on Google Play, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy episodes on iTunes.

What is Deadliest Catch about?

Deadliest Catch follows the working lives of fishermen on various vessels, and highlights the dangers of commercial fishing that were previously a mystery to much of the public. These a higher risk of death than nearly any other job, as well as low job security – in one episodes, a new fisherman was fired as soon as he got back to port after criticising his captain. You can’t help but wonder where the appeal is, to be honest.

But as well as exploring the downsides of the job, the series explores what drives men to become fishermen- and what it’s like being the only woman on a boat in such a testosterone-heavy environment, as Amy Majors, the only woman ever to have worked on the Wizard, explained to Heavy.

Over its long run, many fishing vessels used for the series, but the best known is probably Phil Harris’s Cornelia Marie. Harris actually died during the filming of one of the episodes in season six, but asked the cameras to keep rolling to capture the dynamics of the story as it happened.

The series has over 50 Emmy nominations and 16 wins, and released its 15 season in April 2019. In particular, the series has been praised for its inventive use of filming equipment, and has produced numerous specials about how scenes are filmed in the difficult environment, which includes using helicopters and submersible cameras.

Who narrates Deadliest Catch?

Deadliest Catch is narrated by Mike Rowe in the US, and Bill Petrie in the UK. Rowe’s credits include Dirty Jobs and numerous documentary programs including Shark Week and How the Universe Works, and Petrie is a British voice artist.

How many seasons of Deadliest Catch are there?

The series has 15 seasons, making over 250 episodes.

Where do they film Deadliest Catch?

The series is filmed on a crab boat, and also visits the base of operations for the team – Dutch Harbor, in the Aleutian Islands. Working in the camera crew for this series is dangerous, and members have suffered broken ribs, as well as narrowly avoiding death.