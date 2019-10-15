When is Martin Scorsese’s new movie The Irishman released on Netflix? Will it be available in cinemas too?

A passion project long in the making, Netflix’s The Irishman will see director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration.

The gangster biopic centres on Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend, Jimmy Hoffa.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Irishman.

When will The Irishman be released on Netflix?

The Irishman will be released in cinemas on 8th November, and on Netflix from 27th November.

De Niro, Pacino, Pesci: the perfect storm. The Irishman is in cinemas from 8th November & streaming from 27th November pic.twitter.com/CyY7mPway7 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 27, 2019

Previously, a teaser trailer had confirmed that The Irishman would be released on the streaming service in the autumn of 2019.

The trailer also married up with what The Irishman star Sebastian Maniscalco previously teased. Speaking on the Joe Rogan podcast, the actor said he believed the film would have an October release date, but first it is due to premiere at the New York Film Festival on 27th September.

Will the movie be released in cinemas too?

The Irishman will also be hitting the big screen as well as Netflix – but according to Robert De Niro, it will be a limited release.

“We’ve talked about it with Netflix,“ De Niro said at the Marrakesh Film Festival in 2018. ”They are going to do a presentation of our film the way it should be, in a theatre, in certain venues, the best theatrical venues there can be.

“How they resolve it is, in the beginning, they will show it on the big screen, we’re talking about big venues where it would play, where it should play, and what happens after that I’m not sure.”

Is there a trailer for The Irishman?

There sure is. Netflix released a first-look at the film in late July 2019 with an action-packed two minutes of footage featuring the assassination of JFK…

What’s The Irishman about?

Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, the film follows Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran, a union official with connection to the mafia, and who allegedly murdered his friend and controversial union leader, Jimmy Hoffa, at the behest of the Bufalino crime family.

A World War Two veteran, Sheeran first met Hoffa while both men were in their thirties, and apparently a huge chunk of the film’s budget is going towards the CGI to make respective actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino look younger for the biopic’s various lengthy flashbacks to 1959.

Speaking at the Marrakesh Film Festival Scorsese revealed that The Irishman — which he has been hoping to make since at least 2008 — is a “risky” film.

“People such as Netflix are taking risks. The Irishman is a risky film,” he said. “No one else wanted to fund the pic for five to seven years. And of course we’re all getting older. Netflix took the risk.”

Who is in the cast of The Irishman?

Robert De Niro stars as union official and alleged hitman Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran, while Al Pacino plays union leader Jimmy Hoffa, who disappeared in the mid-70s as was assumed assassinated by mobsters.

Oscar-winner Joe Pesci (Goodfellas) will play crime boss Russell Bufalino, who acted as Sheeran’s mentor, while True Blood’s Anna Paquin plays Sheeran’s daughter, Peggy.

Everybody Loves Raymond’s Ray Romano will also star as Bill Bufalino, while Mr Robot’s Bobby Cannavale plays Felix ‘Skinny Razor’ DiTullio.