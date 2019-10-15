Accessibility Links

  When is Living with Yourself released on Netflix?

When is Living with Yourself released on Netflix?

Marvel star Paul Rudd plays two roles in this "philosophical comedy" also starring Aisling Bea

LIVING WITH YOURSELF

Paul Rudd is coming back to TV in 2019 with Netflix’s comic sci-fi series Living with Yourself.

The Ant-Man star will play the a man who undergoes an experimental treatment to improve himself, only to find himself replaced by a clones. (It’s a a bit like Dostoevsky’s The Double, or that episode of Buffy where Xander has a double).

This Way Up‘s Aisling Bea also features as the wife of Rudd’s character George Elliot.

Find out everything you need to know about Living with Yourself below.

When is Living with Yourself released on Netflix?

The series will be released on Friday 18th October 2019.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

Who is in the Living with Yourself cast?

Rudd leads the way in the dual role as Miles, a middle-aged office worker lacking in self-confidence, and Miles’s clone, while Aisling Bea plays his wife, Kate.

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Marvel, HF)
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Marvel, HF)

The series also stars Rob Yang (Succession), Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), Zoe Chao and Karen Pittman.

What is the series about?

Living with Yourself follows Miles as he learns to literally live with himself – his clone, that is.

As per a release from Netflix: Rudd stars as “a man struggling with his life who undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, and finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself.”

It is described as an “inventive philosophical comedy that asks: do we really want to be better?”

All about Living with Yourself

BeFunky-collage (19)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

