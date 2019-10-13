Aaron Paul reveals how El Camino’s Breaking Bad flashback was kept secret

Note: contains spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Aaron Paul has revealed that a key moment in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie required quite a bit of subterfuge to reach the screen unspoiled.

Bryan Cranston reprises his role of Walter White in a flashback sequence set during season two of Breaking Bad, something that was kept a secret until after the film’s release.

In the scene, Walt and Jesse (Paul) converse and eat at a diner following the traumatic events of the episode ‘4 Days Out’.

“We needed that diner to be filled with people that we could trust to not leak this information,” Paul told EW.

“I have such funny videos of Brian and I in our sort-of Star Wars cloaks, walking from our trailer to the SUV that takes us to set. It was pretty great. I also thought that maybe those clothes drew a lot more attention to us? But I don’t know. Obviously it worked.”

Once the scene had been shot, Paul says keeping it a secret until El Camino’s release was “the easiest part”. “I love lying to people in an innocent way,” he said. “And this was just that on a big scale.”

With most of the film chronicling Jesse’s journey post-Breaking Bad, Paul admitted it was “very different to jump back into” playing season two’s more naive, less damaged Jesse.

“It was so nice to be able to play Jesse in his happier days. He was still very much in love with Jane (Krysten Ritter). It was before heroin came into the mix. It was a simpler time.

“Walt still had the looming death on the horizon, or so he thought, but it was so nice to be able to get in that wardrobe and sit opposite one of my nearest and dearest friends — my mentor — and play these roles again that completely changed our lives forever. It was a really such a blessing.”