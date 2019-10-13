Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Aaron Paul reveals how El Camino’s Breaking Bad flashback was kept secret

Aaron Paul reveals how El Camino’s Breaking Bad flashback was kept secret

"I love lying to people in an innocent way."

Aaron Paul as Jesse in Breaking Bad

Note: contains spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Advertisement

Aaron Paul has revealed that a key moment in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie required quite a bit of subterfuge to reach the screen unspoiled.

Bryan Cranston reprises his role of Walter White in a flashback sequence set during season two of Breaking Bad, something that was kept a secret until after the film’s release.

El Camino Breaking Bad

In the scene, Walt and Jesse (Paul) converse and eat at a diner following the traumatic events of the episode ‘4 Days Out’.

“We needed that diner to be filled with people that we could trust to not leak this information,” Paul told EW.

“I have such funny videos of Brian and I in our sort-of Star Wars cloaks, walking from our trailer to the SUV that takes us to set. It was pretty great. I also thought that maybe those clothes drew a lot more attention to us? But I don’t know. Obviously it worked.”

Screen Shot 2019-10-11 at 17.01.20

Once the scene had been shot, Paul says keeping it a secret until El Camino’s release was “the easiest part”. “I love lying to people in an innocent way,” he said. “And this was just that on a big scale.”

With most of the film chronicling Jesse’s journey post-Breaking Bad, Paul admitted it was “very different to jump back into” playing season two’s more naive, less damaged Jesse.

“It was so nice to be able to play Jesse in his happier days. He was still very much in love with Jane (Krysten Ritter). It was before heroin came into the mix. It was a simpler time.

Advertisement

“Walt still had the looming death on the horizon, or so he thought, but it was so nice to be able to get in that wardrobe and sit opposite one of my nearest and dearest friends — my mentor — and play these roles again that completely changed our lives forever. It was a really such a blessing.”

El Camino is streaming now on Netflix.

Tags

All about Breaking Bad

Netflix
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

El Camino poster

The latest on the Breaking Bad movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Will there be a sequel to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie?

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Here’s a complete explainer of THAT Breaking Bad flashback in El Camino

Robert Forster

Robert Forster – star of Jackie Brown and Breaking Bad – dies, aged 78