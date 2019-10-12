When is Riverdale season 4 released on Netflix?

Noir-inspired teen drama Riverdale is back on Netflix.

Advertisement

The last season ended on a dour note after Luke Perry (who played the father of fiery-haired teen heartthrob Archie) passed away while production was under way on season three earlier this year. He did not feature on screen for the final three episodes of the season, though they were dedicated to his memory – and his character has been written out of the series as of the first episode of season four.

On top of this, there are plenty of other questions that fans want answered after the third season finale flashed-forward to reveal Archie, Betty and Veronica burning their blood-drenched clothing.

Here’s everything we know about Riverdale season 4.

Will there be another series of Riverdale?

Yes! The show has been renewed for a fourth season.

What time is Riverdale on Netflix?

The new season will air on The CW in the USA from Wednesday 9th October, with episodes arriving on Netflix the following day, Thursday 10th October. Episodes tend to drop at 8am.

Who will star in Riverdale season 4?

The tragic death of Luke Perry means that we have seen the last of Fred Andrews.

The first episode of the new season was dedicated to the late actor, as it saw Archie and his friends dealing with Fred’s sudden death.

The rest of the main cast from previous seasons, including KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhardt as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, all returned for the new episodes.

Is there a trailer for season 4?

Yes! Check it out below.

What is going to happen in Riverdale season 4?

While season three saw the resolution of the Black Hood and Gargoyle King storylines, there is still a lot left to be parsed. Not least in the flash-forward, which appeared to show Archie, Bettie and Veronica cleaning up after a murder.

This time around, the gang will be in senior year, which is sure to bring some real-world drama into the mix.

How did Riverdale pay tribute to Luke Perry?

The first episode of season 4 was a tribute to the actor. It revealed that Fred Andrews had been killed after being struck by a car while trying to help a stranded motorist.

The news was explained to Archie (KJ Apa), Perry’s on-screen son, by new sheriff FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich).

“He pulled over to help someone who was stalled on the side of the road and another vehicle came up on them way too fast and he was struck by them,” Jones told Archie.

Riverdale’s executive producers have since explained the decision to play out Perry’s death in the show, saying they wanted to honour the star.

“Very early on, we landed on the idea that Fred should have a heroic death,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said at a press screening. “It felt like that’s a way Fred could’ve gone.

The motorist was played by Perry’s friend Shannen Doherty – who starred alongside him in Beverley Hills: 90210. Doherty said she is “deeply honoured” to be guest starring. Aguirre-Sacasa announced the news at San Diego Comic Con, telling fans Doherty’s involvement “is something that Luke wanted to happen since season one.”

The episode made use of previously shot footage of Perry in the role, and used real photos of the star with the permission of Perry’s family.

Advertisement

Riverdale Season 4 will be released on Netflix on October 10, 2019.