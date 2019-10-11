Nailed It! What is it about? Who are the judges? And how can you take part in it?

If your dreams of making it into the Bake Off tent have been shattered over and over again, just stick the pieces together with some colourful icing and you might make it onto Nailed It!

Where to watch Nailed It?

Nailed It! is Netflix’s bonkers original baking competition. It is available to watch on their platform since the first season came out in March 2018.

What is Nailed about and how does it work?

Inspired by the internet trend of people sharing pictures of their bake fails and ironically tagging them #nailedit, each episode of the Neflix baking show sees three below par amateur bakers compete against each other trying to recreate elaborate bakes for the chance to win a $10,000 prize, which is given to them in cash with a money shooting gun.

Despite being given hours to recreate those masterpieces and even a step-by-step recipe, the allure of the show is in seeing how badly these bakers are still able to fail.

Who presents Nailed it and who are the judges?

Nailed It is presented by comedian Nicole Byer. In each episode, household judge and French chocolatier Jacques Torres is paired with a celebrity guest judge. Those who’ve made an appearance on the show before include Sylvia Weinstock, Jason Mantzoukas, Felicia Day and Rosanna Pansino.

How many seasons of Nailed It are there?

In January 2018 no-one had even heard of Nailed It!, but by the end of the year, Netflix had already released two full seasons and a special Christmas season.

With the third series coming out in May 2019, Nailed It! now has a total of three regular seasons and one special which comprise 26 episodes.

No announcements have yet been made on whether Nailed It! will return for a fourth season or when that may be.

Where is Nailed It filmed?

Nailed It! is produced for Netflix by Magic Elves and it is filmed in their studios in LA.

How can I apply to be on Nailed It?

Wish to appear on Bake Off but know the judges couldn’t handle your creations? You think you have the skill it takes to appear on Nailed It? You can take part in the casting by simply sending an email with your details and a picture of your best baking fail to naileditcasting@magicalelves.com.