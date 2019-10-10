Stranger Things writers don’t even know if Hopper is dead or alive

The tragic end of Strangers Things series three appeared to suggest that David Harbour’s Jim Hopper had unfortunately met his maker. After failing to get out of the gate room, the grumpy chief of police appeared to die in the explosion that closed the gateway to the Upside-Down.

Advertisement

But as always, all was not what it seems in the Stranger Things series, with the post-credits scene leading many to think that Hopper had survived the explosion.

The final scenes in Kamchatka sees Russian guards being told to feed a prisoner, but not “the American”, to a Demogorgon – with fans thinking Hopper could be the unnamed American.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But if you think Harbour himself may have the answers, you’re mistaken, as he seems to be as in the dark as we are.

Speaking on US chat show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Harbour didn’t seem to hold much hope that Hopper was still alive, hinting he hadn’t been told further details by Stranger Things bosses.

“I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice,” he said . “He’s a jerk and like, he also needs to, he needs to pay for that in some way.

“So I thought he’d make this sacrifice and then the script came out and, spoiler alert like if you don’t want to know about this stuff… and you know the post credit scene there’s this thing where it’s the American and I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I’m the American.’

“And then I haven’t gotten many phone calls.”

However, that hasn’t stopped Harbour from enquiring Hopper’s fate ahead of season four.

After FaceTiming the Duffer Brothers for an answer, the writers initially seemed confused before telling him: “We’re still figuring it out.”

Stranger Things was confirmed for a fourth series last month, with the teaser offering an unsettling look at the Upside Down alongside the tagline: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

The Duffer brothers have previously teased they know where they want the series to go.

“We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes,”Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes.

“That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go.

“Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Advertisement

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix