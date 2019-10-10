Accessibility Links

Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

The Crown, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and GLOW all return, along with some exciting new series

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 14.21.44

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all back this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new series to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled drama Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Find out about the key shows coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

October

Tuesday 1st October

The Big Bang Theory season 12 The final season of the sitcom about a bunch of nerdy housemates who strike up a friendship with an actress who lives across the hall

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ A stand-up comedy set about sex

Friday 4th October

Big Mouth season 3 The animated comedy series about the trials and tribulations of puberty returns, with a guest appearance from the cast of Queer Eye

My Country: the New Age A Korean Original series set during the transitional period between the late Goryeo dynasty and the early Joseon dynasty in the late 14th century

Raising Dion Sci-fi series about a single mother raising a young son with super powers after the death of her husband (played by Michael B Jordan)

Rotten season 2 More hard-to-swallow truths about the food industry

Wednesday 9th October

Rhythm + Flow Chance The Rapper and Cardi B lead a hip-hop talent show in the vein of The X-Factor, with episodes dropping weekly

Thursday 10th October

Riverdale season 4 Archie and the gang are back for more melodramatic and supernatural hijinks

Friday 11th October

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series

Haunted season 2 Real people share true scary stories, which are re-created on screen

Insatiable season 2 The return of the controversial teen comedy about a newly thin teen who seeks revenge on those who fat-shamed her in the past

Friday 18th October

Baby season 2 Italian drama about two teenage girls who are drawn into Rome’s underworld

Living with Yourself Paul Rudd stars as a man and his clone in this dark comedy which takes its title very literally

Tuesday 22nd October

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright The comedy actress lands her first Netflix stand-up special

Wednesday 23rd October

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner David Chang (host of Ugly Delicious) explores world cuisines with his celebrity friends

Thursday 24th October

Daybreak A darkly comic coming-of-age series set during the apocalypse, featuring Matthew Broderick

Friday 25th October

The Kominsky Method season 2 Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are back for more gags about men in their seventies who can’t pee

Prank Encounters Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hosts this hidden camera show

Tuesday 29th October

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy The American talk show host makes his Netflix comedy special debut

November

1st November

Atypical season 3 The comedy drama about an autistic teenager returns

Queer Eye: We’re In Japan The Fab Five head to Asia for a four-part special

17th November

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown series 3 (Netflix)
