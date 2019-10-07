When is The Good Place season 4 on Netflix? Who’s in the cast?

NBC’s hit comedy about life, death, the afterlife — and everything in-between — will be returning to our screens for a fourth and final season in 2019, and it’s sure to provide more mind-bending twists and curveballs for viewers and its four principal human characters.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about The Good Place season four.

When is The Good Place season four released on Netflix?

NBC announced that season four will premiere on Thursday 26th September 2019 in the USA – meaning that we’ll get it on Netflix UK on Friday 27th September.

Ahead of show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, the show’s official Twitter account shared the first picture from the new series, which showed Jason and Tahani hugging Eleanor, presumably in the aftermath of the events of last year’s finale. Check it out below.

#TheGoodPlace: See the Soul Squad hug it out in first-look photos from the final season https://t.co/tmxD2Rgd1i pic.twitter.com/zh9lq4PIn7 — Dan Snierson (@dansnierson) July 17, 2019

Will there be a fifth season of The Good Place?

Sadly not. In June 2019, show-runner Michael Schur revealed in an open letter to The Good Place fans that the upcoming season would be the last.

“I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan,” he wrote, adding that he didn’t want to “tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant.”

Who’s in the cast for The Good Place season four?

All the main cast are likely to return, including Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), celestial being Michael (Ted Danson), artificial intelligence Janet (D’Arcy Carden) Eleanor’s assigned “soulmate” Chidi (William Jackson Harper), socialite Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Taiwanese monk Jianyu (Manny Jacinto), later revealed to be amateur criminal Jason Mendoza.

Next season there’ll also be two more humans introduced as part of Michael’s latest experiment (see below) with connections to Eleanor and Jason.

What’s The Good Place about — and what’s happened so far?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for The Good Place series one – three. If you haven’t caught up, you can do so here.*

After Eleanor Shellstrop dies and wakes up in “The Good Place” (aka heaven), run by angel Michael, she realises that there’s been a mistake and that she should really be in “The Bad Place”. Chidi and Tahani, other humans in her afterlife community, conspire to help her and Jason (who also believes he’s in The Good Place by mistake) become better people and thereby earn their places.

However, at the end of season one, Eleanor figures out that ‘The Good Place’ is in fact The Bad Place, and Michael is a demon in charge of devising scenarios to torment the humans. Michael wipes their memories, but they keep on figuring Michael’s secret — and in the process, the demon begins to grow fond of his human charges. So much so, in fact, that, at the end of season two, Michael appeals to the “Gen”, judge of the afterlife (played by Maya Rudolph) , and he’s allowed to return the humans to earth and undo their deaths, starting an alternate timeline in the process.

After the humans all fail at living again, Michael discovers that it’s almost impossible for anyone to be a good person — in fact, it’s been 521 years since any human gained enough life points to enter The Good Place. Something as simple as buying a tomato can result in negative points, because you’re inadvertently supporting the use of pesticides and cheap labour.

Chidi theorises that he, Eleanor, Jason and Tahani were able to become better people in the afterlife because external factors were removed — and Michael gains permission to reenact the experiment with four brand new people.

BUT Michael’s old devilish boss Shawn (Marc Evan Janson) wasn’t going to make things easy for the gang, selecting four humans who all have prior connections with our original four humans, including a gossip columnist who used to torment Tahani and, even more problematically, Chidi’s ex-girlfriend, Simone — prompting Chidi to wipe his memory in order to save the experiment.

Oh, and one more thing: after Michael had a mini melt-down at the end of the penultimate episode, in the season finale “Pandemonium”, Eleanor was forced to pretend to be The Architect, putting her in charge (gulp).

Advertisement

I’m a US viewer — how can I watch The Good Place?

The Good Place airs weekly on NBC in the United States, and is available to stream on Netflix in the UK.