Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Netflix made significant headway in its bid to compete with the major Hollywood film studios last year, with smash hits Bird Box and The Christmas Chronicles, and critical darlings The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Roma. Its romcom revivals, too, like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Set it Up, were wildly popular.

There is no longer any doubt about it: Netflix is now a major force in film.

In 2019, the streaming service is doubling down on this recent success with massive releases like the latest outings from veteran film-makers Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh and directorial debuts from on-screen stars Amy Poehler and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Plus, they’ve got crush-of-the-moment Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson starring in a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry the IV and Henry the V, another Noah Centineo romcom, and Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam as US military vets who band together to steal from a South American drug lord…

Check out our guide to all the Netflix Original films coming in 2019 below.

September

Friday 20th September

Between Two Ferns: the Movie Zach Galifianakis attempts to drag his sardonic internet chat show out to a feature length.

Friday 27th September

In the Shadow of the Moon Psychological thriller film about a police officer tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years.

October

Friday 4th October

In the Tall Grass Written & directed by Vincenzo Natali, this film horror is based on the novella, by Stephen King and Joe Hill, about two siblings who end up caught in a trap.

In the Tall Grass — written & directed by Vincenzo Natali, based on the novella by @StephenKing & @joe_hill — premieres October 4! FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/0spNebQpaF — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 13, 2019

Friday 11th October

El Camino: a Breaking Bad Movie Long-awaited spin-off movie about Breaking Bad’s Jessie Pinkman

Fractured When Ray’s (Sam Worthington) wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and sick daughter vanish from a hospital his world is turned upside-down.

Wednesday 18th October

The Laundromat Meryl Streep leads Steven Soderbergh’s latest film as a woman who accidentally uncovers a conspiracy, which sees rich people across the globe exploiting offshore tax havens

Eli Sadie Sink, Lili Taylor & Kelly Reilly star in the story of a gravely ill boy whose treatments leave him plagued by nightmarish experiences.

Sadie Sink, Lili Taylor & Kelly Reilly star in Eli (out Oct 18), the story of a doctor who promises experimental medical treatments can help the gravely ill Eli. But when he suddenly finds himself plagued by nightmarish experiences, Eli realizes the doc may have ulterior motives. pic.twitter.com/mXRLK5TT7f — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 13, 2019

Wednesday 25th October

Dolemite Is My Name Eddie Murphy-led biopic about film-maker Rudy Ray Moore

November

Wednesday 1st November

The King Timothée Chalamet stars as reluctant sovereign Henry V

Wednesday 15th November

The Earthquake Bird Mystery film with Alicia Vikander

Klaus A fresh animated take on Santa Claus’s origins from the writer/director of Despicable Me. Voice talent includes Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons

Wednesday 27th November

The Irishman Crime drama from Martin Scorsese starring old favourites Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel

December

Friday 6th December

Marriage Story Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson have their Blue Valentine moment in Noah Baumbach’s latest

Friday 20th December

The Two Popes Anthony Hopkins plays Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce plays Pope Francis in this account of “the most dramatic transition of power in the last 2,000 years”

Other films announced for 2019

Six Underground Michael Bay’s latest action flick stars Ryan Reynolds

A Christmas Prince: the Royal Baby A baby is on the way in Aldovia. Just in time for Christmas, coincidentally

The Knight before Christmas Following last year’s The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix with in this equally absurd holiday romance involving a time-travelling Medieval knight

.@VanessaHudgens will executive produce & star in “The Knight Before Christmas,” a movie about a medieval English knight who is magically transported to present day where he ends up falling for a high school science teacher. (and yes, this is my new favorite movie title pun) pic.twitter.com/XbjlSA40F2 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 20, 2019

Girl A 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina