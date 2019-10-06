Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. The best kids movies to watch on Netflix

The best kids movies to watch on Netflix

Giggle along with all the top family films available to watch on Netflix

The Lego Batman Movie

It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.

Advertisement

From 1990s classics like Matilda and Babe to modern efforts like The Secret Life of Pets and The Fantastic Mr Fox, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.

Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.

The Lego Batman Movie

“Quite possibly the best Batman film, ever,” we say. What could beat the Caped Crusader in brick form? Watch on Netflix

Despicable Me 2

Supervillain-turned-Dad Gru fights his former allies with new gadgets, new cars and more minions! Watch on Netflix

Shrek 2

Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing. Watch Shrek 2 on Netflix

How To Train Your Dragon

Because who doesn’t want a dragon as a pet. Watch on Netflix

Wallace and Gromit: the Curse of the Were-rabbit

Claymation heroes Wallace and Gromit make their silver-screen debut in this tale about a very big bunny Watch on Netflix

Spy Kids

Two kids become spies and attempt to save their parents from an evil mastermind. Watch on Netflix 

Matilda

Roald Dahl’s story of a clever little girl who takes on her parents and a headmistress. Watch on Netflix

Madagascar

Advertisement

Four animals from a New York zoo make a break for it and escape to the island of Madagascar. Watch on Netflix

Tags

You might like

The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth at Prince Philip's investiture (Netflix, BA)

New on Netflix UK in December 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

Claire Foy in The Crown

The Crown season 2 first look review: Netflix’s majestic second series digs deep into the royal marriage

Elf, Will Ferrell (BA)

Where can I watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas?

Children Watching TV on Christmas Eve

What are your Christmas TV traditions?