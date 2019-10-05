Accessibility Links

When is Atypical season three on Netflix?

Netflix's coming-of-age drama about a teenager on the autistic spectrum is returning for a third season

Netflix’s drama Atypical, which follows a teenager who’s on the autistic spectrum (and who harbours an obsession with penguins), is returning for a third season.

Following Sam’s exploits at school and his family’s day-to-day life as they struggle with his behaviours, Netflix recently confirmed that a third season has been commissioned and will be available to stream later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Atypical season three.

When is Atypical season 3 on Netflix?

The release date for season three was announced by the cast on Twitter – Atypical returns on Friday 1st November 2019.

The third season was commissioned back in October 2018, just after season two was released by the streaming giant. Production began in April 2019, with the cast sharing this photo:

What’s Atypical about – and what’s going to happen in season 3?

The series follows the Gardeners: Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old who’s on the autistic spectrum; his protective younger sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine); his mum, Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh); and dad Doug (Michael Rapaport).

The first season began with Sam announcing that his therapist had encouraged him to “get out there” and start looking for love. As he grows more independent, Elsa struggles to let go of her caregiver role, eventually embarking on an affair. Meanwhile Casey is accepted into a private school on an athletic scholarship.

The third season will no doubt see Casey continue to wrestle with her confused romantic feelings for Izzie, a new school friend — will Casey break up with her boyfriend, Evan, or pretend that her and Izzie’s almost-kiss never happened?

Meanwhile the end of season two saw Sam apply to university, on the encouragement of his therapist Julia. He won a place on Denton University’s Scientific Illustration course — and season three will hopefully see him adapt to university life.

Who is joining the cast of season 3?

Sara Gilbert, who starred as Darlene in Roseanne and Leslie Winkle in The Big Bang Theory, has tweeted that she’s joining the cast of Atypical for season three.

Is there a trailer for Atypical season 3?

It’s a bit early for that — in the meantime you can check out the trailer for season two, available to stream now on Netflix.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

