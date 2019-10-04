Amazon Prime Video’s comedy-drama Transparent is set to go out on a literal high note later this year with a musical final bow.

The fifth and final series of the show was cut down to one feature-length episode, written and directed by creator Jill Soloway, after lead Jeffrey Tambor was dropped from the show following an internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The episode will be a two hour-long musical – so quite the departure from what came before it.

Find out everything we need to know about the Transparent finale below.

When is the Transparent musical finale released on Amazon Prime Video?

The last ever episode of the show – dubbed a ‘Musicale Finale’ – will be released on Friday 27 September 2019.

Dim the lights. The @Transparent_tv Musicale Finale arrives September 27. pic.twitter.com/RnHfJ2Ue4z — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) July 27, 2019

Is there a trailer?

Yes! It sees the Pfefferman family – led by Judith Light’s Shelly – coping with grief and loss through song…

Check it out below.

Is Jeffrey Tambor in the Transparent finale?

No. Tambor was dropped from the show in February 2018 after an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims made against him.

In 2017, Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes and Transparent guest star Trace Lyssette accused the actor of sexual misconduct, claims which Tambor later denied. He then suggested that he would not be returning to the series.

In a statement, Soloway said that the decision was made to “ensure the workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual [on the show].”

Tambor denied all accusations and said he was “profoundly disappointed” in the way the production studio and the show’s creator handled the situation.

“As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself,” he said in a statement. “I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Tambor’s character, a transgender woman named Maura (formerly the patriarch of the Pfeifferman family) has been killed off ahead of the episode, which will see the family coping with her death.

Who is in the cast?

Judith Light leads the line as Shelly Pfeifferman, while Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, and Gaby Hoffmann play siblings Sarah, Josh and Ali.

Recurring cast members Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack and Trace Lysette are all set to feature, too, along with “a number of fan favourite characters.”

What is it about?

The final episode will be centred around how the family deals with Maura’s death.

According to a release from Amazon, it will be a “movie fantasia inspired by the classic musicals that shaped a culture”.

“When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold.As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.”