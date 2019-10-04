How to watch Come Dine With Me – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Come Dine With Me is a culinary competition where strangers compete to be crowned best host – and to win a £1,000 prize – by hosting a dinner party.

The series has been broadcast since 2005 and praised for bringing together people from different backgrounds with opposing views, allowing them to learn from each other, and for the cutting – and hilarious – criticism by commentator-comedian Dave Lamb.

Where to watch Come Dine With Me?

Come Dine With Me is broadcast on Channel 4 at 5pm on weekdays, with breaks in between each series.

You can catch up on episodes on All4 or Amazon Prime Video, or you can buy episodes on iTunes.

How does Come Dine With Me work?

Five strangers from one area of the UK get the chance to show off their culinary skills by taking turns to host dinner parties in their own homes. The series has explored most areas of the UK, from Cardiff to Edinburgh.

This original format is altered in the celebrity episodes, where stars have included ex-Atomic Kitten Kerry Katona – who is no stranger to reality TV, having also appeared on I’m a celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, and Celebs Go Dating – and Goldie.

Who narrates Come Dine With Me?

Much like The Great British Bake Off, a comedic voiceover lends the show wide-reaching appeal – we highly doubt the series would have lasted so long if all it did was show you how someone from east London sautés their beef – and Dave Lamb’s often sarcastic narration means that Come Dine With Me is an enjoyable watch regardless of whether you care about cooking.

When did Come Dine With Me start?

Come Dine with Me aired its first episode in January 2005, with the first celebrity episode broadcast in September of that year.

How many seasons of Come Dine With Me are there?

So far, 44 seasons have been released, with a over 1,500 episodes – that sounds like a lot of washing up.

And they’re not done yet either with a new series due for release in 2020.

Where can I find the Come Dine With Me recipes?

You can find the recipes in the show’s books, available to buy online. But be warned – we wouldn’t recommend trying to recreate Craig’s sushi surprise in full, unless you want your guests to lose their appetite.

How to apply for Come Dine With Me?

If you want to be in for a chance to win that prize money – and recognition for your dinner party hosting skills – you can do so here. As well as the original show, bosses are also recruiting for Couple Come Dine with Me, so you’ve got two chances to get on the series. Good luck!