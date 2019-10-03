Will there be a second series of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance?

37 years after the original Dark Crystal movie, Netflix prequel The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has released 10 new episodes – but will audiences have to wait another three-to-four decades before they see the Skeksis and Gelflings again?

Advertisement

Well, possibly not – because The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance may have another series (or more) in it yet, also set before the original movie.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Without giving anything away, the puppeteer-ed fantasy drama definitely leaves things open enough for a follow-up series in its final episode, which doesn’t quite line up with the world presented to us in the 1982 movie and leaves one or two plot threads dangling.

And director Louis Leterrier has also hinted that he’d be open to a follow up, even if he (and Netflix) are waiting to see how the first series lands before they make a firm commitment.

“It’s so special to us, to all of us, and to you [the fans] and to Netflix, that we took it one step at a time,” he told the crowd at a screening for the first episode.

“We’re lucky enough to have everybody at Netflix trust us and give us this opportunity that we’re ending at 10 [episodes] – we cross our fingers, present it to the world and you tell us, you decide.

“Really, you will be the deciding factor if we wait another 40 years.”

“If we are lucky enough to get more seasons then the story will go on and we know where it’s going and it’s maybe more hopeful than you might think,” writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach told IndieWire.

For their part, key cast members seem keen to return to Thra as well, even if they declined to confirm or deny whether a second series was actively on the cards.

“I feel like I’m not allowed to answer that,” Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays lead character Deet in the series, told RadioTimes.com and other journalists when asked about series two plans.

“I can’t confirm – but hell yeah, I’d come back! It was so much fun, absolutely.”

“Absolutely,” agreed Hannah John-Kamen, who voices warrior Naia in the series.

If a second series does get commissioned by Netflix, it could be a while before we see it – according to the production team it took around a year and a half to shoot the series, and that’s not including getting scripts together and other preproduction work – but to Dark Crystal fans who waited decades to see the Skeksis again, we’re sure the time would fly by.

And according to series co-creator Jeffrey Addiss, the preparation for series two might not take quite as long as we’d expect anyway…

“We also have a concrete document for season two,” he said. “So, we are ready to go.”

Advertisement

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is streaming on Netflix now