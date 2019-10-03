Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Struggling to find a film on Netflix to watch right now?

You may hear a lot about the high-profile original TV shows like 13 Reasons Why and The Crown made by the streaming giant, but with so many titles available in the constantly moving movie catalogue it’s sometimes quite difficult to find a film that suits you.

Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and have found the very best movies available on Netflix. From cult favourites and award-winning Hollywood’s blockbusters there’s something for everyone on Netflix. You just need to know where to look!

Check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix available right now…

Updated 27th September 2019

Mother!

Darren Aronofsky’s gripping anxiety dream. Jennifer Lawrence plays a domestic goddess who wafts around her home, breathing life back into the building and stroking the ego of her older poet husband (Javier Bardem). When strangers show up, our heroine bristles. First comes Ed Harris’s ailing surgeon, followed by his wife (a boozy, bitchy Michelle Pfeiffer) and sons. Events spiral, initially amusingly, then terrifyingly, until things get very ugly indeed. Watch on Netflix

Read our full Mother! review

Blade Runner 2049

Thirty-five years after Ridley Scott’s overanalysed sci-fi classic, Blade Runner 2049 proves an artistic and philosophical triumph, an unforgettable vision of a deracinated future from director Denis Villeneuve. Harrison Ford returns as grizzled ex-LAPD cop Rick Deckard, befriended by Ryan Gosling’s more beatific, explicitly android cop “K” during his search for a fabled replicant child. Watch on Netflix

Read our full Blade Runner 2049 review

Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock’s magnum opus, which features one of the most iconic scenes in movie history. If you’ve never seen it before, this is the perfect chance to remedy that. Watch on Netflix

Read our full Psycho review

Wild

Reese Witherspoon stars in Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Valée’s film about a troubled young woman named Cheryl Strayed, who decided to hike over a 1,000 miles along the Pacific Crest Trail in order to find herself. Watch on Netflix

Read our full Wild review

Spotlight

This extraordinary story from writer/director Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent) – which centres on a group of journalists in Boston investigating children being molested within the Catholic church – is brought vividly to life in a riveting, serious-minded drama that sticks mindfully to the facts. Watch on Netflix

Read our full Spotlight review

Sully

In typically understated fashion, director Clint Eastwood re-creates the events of 15 January 2009, when US Airways pilot Chesley Sullenberger (played here by Tom Hanks) landed a passenger plane on New York’s Hudson River. Hanks doesn’t make a big noise, but he does have enormous presence and carries this one home with great skill and composure. Watch on Netflix

Read our full Sully review