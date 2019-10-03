When is Looking For Alaska on TV?

The BBC has snapped up Hulu’s hotly-anticipated eight-part limited series Looking For Alaska, based on John Green’s award-winning coming of age novel of the same name.

Here’s everything you need to know about Looking For Alaska…

When can I watch Looking For Alaska?

UK viewers can watch the series on BBC Three and will be able to enjoy all episodes as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from 10am on 19th October.

What is Looking For Alaska about?

Based on John Green’s teen novel (he also wrote The Fault in Our Stars), Looking For Alaska follows teenager Miles ‘Pudge’ Halter who enrols in boarding school, in the hope of seeking out “a great perhaps” and gaining a broader knowledge of the world.

While at school, he makes friends with a group of pranksters, including fellow student Alaska Young, a troubled young woman whose mother’s death still continues to haunt her.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC, said: “Looking For Alaska is a really beautifully realised coming of age story. We are delighted to be premiering such a thought-provoking, humorous and poignant drama on BBC Three.”

Who stars in Looking For Alaska?

The series stars Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, The Society) as Alaska Young and Charlie Plummer (All The Money In The World) as Miles ‘Pudge’ Halter .

Also in the cast are Denny Love (Empire), Jay Lee (American Vandal), Landry Bender (Fuller House), Sofia Vassilieva (Medium), Uriah Shelton (13 Reasons Why), Jordan Connor (Riverdale), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Is there a trailer for Looking For Alaska?

Yes – you can watch Hulu’s original series trailer below.