How to watch and stream Only Fools and Horses – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Only Fools and Horses, the sitcom created by the late great John Sullivan, is one of the most beloved British comedies of all time.

What is Only Fools and Horses about?

The show’s story of David Jason’s market trader Derek “Del Boy” Trotter and brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) has given us some of TV ‘s most memorable moments ever – from the pair running through the streets in Batman and Robin costumes to Del falling through a bar, everyone has their favourite.

As well as Del and Rodney, Only Fools and Horses’ Peckham’s streets are populated by the likes of sofa-bound Grandad Trotter (Lennard Pearce), Uncle Albert (Buster Merryfield), Trigger (Roger Lloyd-Pack) and Boycie (John Challis).

Only Fools and Horses won the BAFTA TV award for best comedy series in 1985,1988 and 1996, and was nominated in 1983, 1986, 1989, 1990 and 1991.

Its 1996 special Time on Our Hands, the last episode to feature Uncle Albert, drew in an audience of 24.3 million viewers, the highest UK audience for a sitcom episode ever.

Where can I watch Only Fools and Horses?

Currently, Only Fools and Horses IS available on Netflix. Not all of it, mind: you can only stream series three, four and specials of the hit sitcom.

Every series of Only Fools and Horses is purchasable on Amazon Prime Video and available on DVD.

When did Only Fools and Horses first air?

The first series of Only Fools and Horses was broadcast on BBC1 in 1981. The first episode, entitled ‘Big Brother’, attracted over nine million viewers. Big Brother was also considered as an alternative name for the show, as was Readies.

How many seasons are there of Only Fools and Horses?

There are seven seasons, totalling 64 episodes. The show recently spawned an Only Fools and Horses musical, which features comedy star Paul Whitehouse as Grandad.

Who wrote Only Fools and Horses? Who sings the Only Fools and Horses theme tune?

Writer John Sullivan both created the show and sang the theme tune. Initially he wanted cockney duo, Chas and Dave, to perform the song but they had a hit with ‘Ain’t No Pleasing You’ and became to busy to be involved in the show.

Where was Only Fools and Horses filmed?

The Peckham tower block home of the Trotters, dubbed Nelson Mandela house in the series, was actually Harlech Tower in Acton, London. From 1988 onwards, Whitemead House, in Ashton in Bristol, was used. The latter tower block being just behind the home ground of Bristol City Football Club, some scenes were shot in their car park.